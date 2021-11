Despite the slow start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, they have an opportunity to move ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders in the standings as the two meet on Sunday night. If the Chiefs win and get some help from the Vikings against the Chargers, the Chiefs can move to the top spot in the AFC West. In order for the Chiefs to pull this off on Sunday, they will need their pass rush to step up again.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO