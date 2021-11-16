ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Hints from Heloise: Cleaning athletic clothes

By Heloise
mainstreet-nashville.com
 7 days ago

Many of us like to get exercise or do yardwork. Our clothes get a workout, too. They do get stinky from all that sweat. Take these steps to clean them. First, air out clothes right away, if you can. Do not stuff the clothes into a hamper or hang them in...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

Hints from Heloise: Cockroaches in your house?

Most of us have experienced the problem of invasive cockroaches. Take action right away when you discover them. If you don’t want to apply chemical pesticides to get rid of them, use this nontoxic, homemade remedy to get rid of these common household pests. Mix equal parts boric acid powder...
ANIMALS
themanual.com

How to Remove Deodorant Stains From Clothes

You’re getting ready for a date. You’ve gone to painstaking detail to make sure you look your absolute best and even bought yourself a new pair of jeans and a shirt to meet up for drinks. And that’s when you spot it – the leopard-like stripes of deodorant marking up both sides of your new shirt.
APPAREL
ecowatch.com

4 Best Portable Washing Machines That Clean Clothes and Help the Planet

Can the best portable washing machines wash the dirtiest soccer socks and reduce your carbon footprint? It sounds like a high bar to clear, but new innovations have put several portable washers on par with standard washing machines in terms of functionality and ease of use. Using a compact washer...
ELECTRONICS
Insider

How to clean an iron so it won't stain your clothes

Both the metal soleplate and the steam chamber should be cleaned regularly to prevent staining. Clean the soleplate with a paste of baking soda and water or another gentle abrasive like salt. To clean the reservoir, fill it with a solution of distilled water and vinegar and let it steam.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Cat
mainstreet-nashville.com

Hints from Heloise: Enjoy the beauty of the season

Dear Heloise: I know Black Friday isn’t here just yet. However, with the supply chain slowing down right now, people are eager to make their holiday purchases earlier than usual. I understand this, but last weekend while I was shopping I saw two women fighting over a toy. It was the last one left of its kind, and they both claimed they saw it first. A shouting match ensued. Is that the holiday spirit?
LIFESTYLE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Hints from Heloise: Supply chain backup

Dear Heloise: I’ve been watching the news about our supply chain backup, and I’m worried about what this will mean for the delivery of goods to people across the country. I know everyone is doing the best they can to get things moving, but with the holidays just around the corner, I think it’ll be another rather bleak Christmas/Hanukkah. Like so many people, I’ve placed orders for items that are back ordered and probably won’t be here for the holidays.
ECONOMY
KCTV 5

How to clean an iron for perfectly pressed clothes and linens

If your iron sticks to clothes, sputters steam, or simply isn't performing its best, it might be time for a good scrub. Learn how to clean an iron, both inside and out, to rescue your appliance from burn marks, hard water stains, and clogged steam vents.
LIFESTYLE
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Reducing stress before holiday parties

With the holidays approaching, getting ready for all the events and activities can be stressful. Here are some hints to help reduce all that stress. Get every family member involved and plan ahead. Use your computer to create guest lists, shopping lists, menus and recipes. You can also print out...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Daily World

Clean, green solutions for your clothes and household fabrics

If it’s time to freshen up your favorite fall sweater, your local experts have the ideal eco-friendly solution – and it’s good for your sweater, too!. While the dry cleaning industry hasn’t always made a good name for itself on the environmental front, here in Aberdeen, Curtis and Jan Scheelke were ahead of the game when it came to green solutions.
ABERDEEN, WA
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.
TEXAS STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
Real Simple

We Asked Derms How Often You Should Shower—Here's What They Said

Thanks to things like the Internet, smartphones, and Instapots, life these days is all about efficiency and convenience. So as lovely as a long, luxurious shower can be before bedtime, sometimes we're just not in the mood to deal with all the soaping and scrubbing and shaving. (Not to even mention washing and drying your hair—a whole other beast in itself.) But we're not animals! Even though there are certainly ways to deal with the whole scent issue, showering is also beneficial for your skin health. But exactly how often should you shower?
SKIN CARE
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
riverjournalonline.com

From Swimming in the River to Keeping it Clean

It all began with a dip in the Hudson. When Tracy Brown, who became the first woman president of the Riverkeeper advocacy organization on Nov. 1, was house hunting around Sleepy Hollow in 2003, she was invited to the Philipse Manor Beach Club by her friend Alberta Jarane, co-owner of Mint Restaurant in Tarrytown.
TARRYTOWN, NY
News Channel 34

Best gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for new parents is best? Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy