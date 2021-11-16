ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ImmunoGen Appoints Kristen Harrington-Smith As Senior Vice President And Chief Commercial Officer

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Kristen Harrington-Smith has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are excited that Kristen has joined ImmunoGen's management team at such an important time, as we look forward to reporting top-line data from our pivotal SORAYA trial this quarter and prepare for the potential launch of mirvetuximab soravtansine next year," said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With over two decades of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Kristen brings invaluable knowledge to ImmunoGen that will serve us well as we look to build a best-in-class commercial organization and continue to advance our pipeline of innovative ADCs targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies."

Ms. Harrington-Smith joins ImmunoGen from Novartis Pharmaceuticals, where she served as US Commercial Head of Hematology and led the teams responsible for a broad portfolio of therapies in both benign and malignant hematologic diseases. Prior to this, Ms. Harrington-Smith held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis, including leading the commercial launch of Kymriah ®, the first CAR-T cell therapy, building management, sales, and marketing teams, and supporting the launch of Gilenya ® for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Ms. Harrington-Smith received a BA from Williams College and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

"I am thrilled to join ImmunoGen at this pivotal moment in the company's evolution and look forward to contributing to a successful transition to a commercial oncology company," said Ms. Harrington-Smith. "I believe ImmunoGen's portfolio of next-generation ADCs has the potential to change the course of cancer care, and I am excited to help bring these novel therapies to patients in need."

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, ImmunoGen's expectations related to: the occurrence, timing, and outcome of potential preclinical, clinical, and regulatory events related to the Company's product candidates, in particular with respect to the potential launch of mirvetuximab soravtansine; the presentation of preclinical and clinical data on the Company's product candidates, including with respect to mirvetuximab soravtansine; and the Company's business and product development strategies. For these statements, ImmunoGen claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from such expectations include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of the Company's preclinical and clinical development processes; the difficulties inherent in the development of novel pharmaceuticals, including uncertainties as to the timing, expense, and results of preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory processes; the Company's ability to financially support its product programs; risks and uncertainties associated with the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on ImmunoGen's industry and business; and other factors as set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

