ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

MB2 Dental Adds 33rd State: Idaho

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the first-ever Dental Partnership Organization, has expanded its territory into Idaho. MB2 partnered with Dr. Scott Lyman, owner of Green Acres Family Dentistry, and Dr. Justin Cress, owner of Cress Dental. Both practices are located in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Twin Falls, located in southern Idaho, is known for its natural wonders and scenery such as Shoshone Falls and Snake River Canyon. Idaho is famously called "the Gem State," as over 240 different minerals have been identified there. Idaho is the 10th state MB2 has added in 2021. Dr. Cress spoke about the pressure private practitioners are experiencing now with so many emerging groups continuing the consolidation of dental.

"After twenty-plus years in private practice, we have never seen a more difficult environment in which to practice dentistry or even be a small business owner," said Dr. Cress. "We look forward to a partnership with MB2 to help us continue to provide a high level of service to existing patients and to serve all of the new patients we anticipate welcoming into our practice."

Dr. Lyman has also felt the changes in the dental profession.

"It feels like a lot of times you cannot keep up," said Dr. Lyman. "Insurance companies are reducing fees, and supply companies are raising them. A single dentist cannot hold his own against this onslaught. When I discovered MB2, I immediately loved the business model. I now have help from a large group of other dentists and support staff, yet still, retain the ability to run and care for my patients the way I always have. The team at MB2 has been able to help my practice with marketing advice, insurance fee schedule negotiations, and reduced fees at our supply companies and dental labs. The energy of the MB2 onboarding team has been amazing and has invigorated my staff and me to take our practice to the next level. I'm very excited for our future adventure in dentistry as an MB2 partner."

MB2 Dental, founded and led by CEO and dentist Chris Steven Villanueva, is a co-op model that grows through acquisitions and de novos, which gives dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values while remaining in control of their practice as clinicians, business owners and entrepreneurs. Rather than the traditional "Dental Support Organization" or "DSO," MB2 Dental identifies as a "Dental Partnership Organization" or "DPO," a concept the company created in 2017.

"We are excited to continue our expansion into the Northwest," said Dr. Villanueva, "Dr. Lyman and Dr. Cress are two strong partners who will do well to represent our group as our first partners in Idaho. These are strong, generational practices that have been around for 40+ years. We are grateful to Dr. Lyman and Dr. Cress for trusting MB2 to be a partner to their legacies."

About MB2 Dental Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in over 30 states and counting. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

Press Contact: Lindsey Byrnes, https://mb2dental.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mb2-dental-adds-33rd-state-idaho-301424832.html

SOURCE MB2 Dental

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Idaho deactivates crisis standards for most of the state

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top health official has deactivated crisis guidelines for rationing care at most of the state's hospitals. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen issued the decision Monday after health officials said the number of COVID-19 patients remains high but no longer exceeds health care resources in most areas. Crisis standards remain in effect for northern Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
capitalpress.com

American Farmland Trust adds Idaho director in effort to protect farmland

A fifth-generation Idahoan has been hired as the American Farmland Trust's new Idaho program manager as it gears up to protect the state's famland. David Anderson will have an office in his Boise home and a field office at Peaceful Belly Farm near Caldwell. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in...
IDAHO STATE
nbc16.com

Idaho is the least regulated state, new study says

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho is the least regulated state in the nation, a study from George Mason University says. Idaho has somewhere around 35,000 regulations. In comparison, Oregon has 205,000 and Washington has 200,000. Gov. Brad Little says cutting regulations was one of his main campaign goals. “In my...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Mountain Express

State panel approves Idaho redistricting plans

A bipartisan committee tasked with drawing new lines for Idaho’s two federal congressional districts and 35 state legislative districts has approved redistricting plans that are set to be in place for the next 10 years. If the plans are finalized by the state Supreme Court, Blaine County will be in...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
leedaily.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Financial Aid Offered by These States

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Government paid out economic relief funds to lower-income families and the unemployed all over the country. The IRS was responsible for sending out stimulus checks which have been discussed nationwide. The economy took a spin with many people getting out of work....
U.S. POLITICS
isu.edu

Idaho State Remembers the Lasting Impact of Connie Bowen

Connie Bowen, a former Idaho State University first lady whose efforts helped bring the dream of the Stephens Performing Arts Center to fruition, died Friday. She was living in Boise at the time of her death. Connie’s husband, Richard, served as Idaho State’s president from 1985 to 2005. During their...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Idaho#Cress Dental
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Legislature finally wants to Add the Words — but for those who are unvaccinated

There have been two groups in recent decades who have presented their case for restrictions on employers to preserve workers’ rights at the Idaho Legislature. The first is Idaho’s LGBT community, which has fought for Add the Words legislation that would protect sexual orientation and gender identity as existing employment law protects race, sex, religion and national origin.
HEALTH
InsideClimate News

Concerns Linger Over a Secretive Texas Company That Owns the Largest Share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline

Environmental organizations and pipeline experts continue expressing concerns about a secretive Texas petroleum company with a spotty safety record that acquired the largest share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline last year as thawing permafrost and flooding linked to climate change threatened the massive oil conduit. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska voted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Cases Surging, Thanksgiving Has Health Care Workers Concerned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the big holiday weekend COVID cases are surging in the region. In Minnesota alone new cases are up 53% over the last 14 days. Minnesota hospitalizations due to COVID are up nearly 40% over the last 14 days. There are concerns the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to an even greater surge and most hospitals are back to putting off elective surgeries. The increase in hospitalizations is coming not just from a rise in COVID patients but also non-COVID emergencies, as well as preventative health checks many patients have been putting off. For health care workers, exhaustion and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,186 New Cases, 72 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,186 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,696,959 cases and 33,003 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,174 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 751 in ICUs. The state says 15,070,162 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,582,165 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. A total of 130,449 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections

Former Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dr. Joshua Sharfstein said Monday that because Maryland has a “very high vaccination rate” the state is unlikely to experience a “huge” winter surge in critical COVID-19 infections. To date, 88% of Marylanders are partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health, and about 62% are fully […] The post Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy