Zoup! Launches Super-Premium Culinary Concentrates™

TheStreet
 7 days ago

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving, Zoup! is continuing to elevate the broth category with its introduction of Zoup! Good, Really Good® Culinary Concentrates™. Designed for home-cooks and holiday hosts looking to add flavor to their creations, the lineup of gourmet broth concentrates comes available in Chicken Bone Broth, Beef Bone Broth, and Savory No-Chicken Vegan Broth. The products possess unbeatable taste and are free of artificial flavors and ingredients, preservatives, inexpensive fillers, and added sugar.

The first super-premium concentrates made with bone broth, the chicken base features the taste of simmered-all-day poultry that's perfect for cooking up savory sauces and comforting soups, while the beef base is packed with slow-roasted richness that adds incredible depth to stews and casseroles. With layered savory notes, the vegan base brings umami goodness and added plant-based pea protein to pastas, grains and rice dishes. Each complex yet balanced recipe can also be mixed with water to easily create delicious sipping broths. In fact, one 8oz glass jar of concentrate makes up to 10 quarts of restaurant-quality broth, providing an economical and space-saving solution for home cooks.

Zoup!'s Culinary Concentrates™, which are keto and paleo-friendly, tout higher protein and lower sodium than the leading conventional brand. They're also low in calories, free of gluten and the eight major allergens, and contain no GMO's, no trans fat and no saturated fat.

Shared Eric Ersher, Founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products, "Zoup!'s new Culinary Concentrates are an upgrade to the single national brand, primed to meet the needs of today's savvy shoppers seeking clean-label products that deliver memorable flavor. Whether used for creating sipping broth, seasoning meals, or making soup this holiday season and year-round, consumers are sure to appreciate the products' quality and versatility."

Zoup! Good, Really Good® Culinary Concentrates™ are now available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $9.99 per 8oz recyclable glass jar, plus sold online through ZoupBroth.com and Amazon.

About Zoup! Specialty ProductsFounded by a 20+ year soup and spice industry veteran, Zoup! got its start opening soup-focused, fast-casual restaurants. Since 1998, the family-friendly locations serve award-winning soups year-round at locations across the U.S. and Canada. Encouraged by its customers to create a broth that was good enough to drink, Zoup! leveraged its restaurant industry experience to bring the first super-premium broth packaged in recyclable glass jars to the retail market. Made with clean ingredients and featuring homemade taste, Zoup! Good, Really Good® Broth is today available in 12,000 retail locations nationwide and online. The independently owned company, which was featured on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, continues to bring innovation and unparalleled taste to the soup and broth aisle with its launch of Culinary Concentrates™. For more information, visit ZoupBroth.com and follow @ZoupGoodReallyGood on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. For more information about Zoup! Eatery, visit www.zoup.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoup-launches-super-premium-culinary-concentrates-301423249.html

SOURCE Zoup! Specialty Products

Zoup 'concentrating' on retail growth

