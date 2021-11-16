ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday they seized a total of over 4,000 pounds of live lobsters and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of the crustaceans from Australia as tensions escalated between the two countries. Hong Kong...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

China follows through on its vow to punish Lithuania over Taiwan

After vowing to retaliate against Lithuania's move to allow Taiwan open a ?representative office? in Vilnius, Beijing has announced it is downgrading diplomatic relations with the Baltic state. In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that China's diplomatic relations with Lithuania will be formally lowered to the...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Lobsters#South China#Ap#Hong Kong Customs#Australian#Chinese
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Secretive Chinese committee draws up list to replace U.S. tech

China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Formed in 2016 to advise the government, the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Country
Australia
KTEN.com

What Are the Benefits of Living in Hong Kong?

Living abroad is always an exciting lifestyle change, but no place on earth gives foreigners the living experience that Hong Kong does. That’s because Hong Kong offers the ex-pat community some amazing benefits. If you’re interested in living that Hong Kong life and learning what living in Hong Kong is...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Taiwan talks chips, Chinese 'coercion' in U.S. meeting

TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China's economic "coercion" during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
Reuters

Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China. Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo conveys concerns to Beijing as Chinese ships enter Japanese waters

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Japan has conveyed its concerns to Beijing after a Chinese naval ship sailed in Japan's waters of its southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. A Chinese naval ship had sailed in Japan's waters earlier this week off its southwestern prefecture, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hong Kong's M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s swanky new M+ museum — Asia’s largest gallery with a billion-dollar collection — is set to open on Friday amid controversy over politics and censorship. M+ boasts 183,000 square feet (17,000 square meters) of exhibition space, 33 galleries and over 6,400 works in...
WORLD
artreview.com

What To See in Hong Kong

M+ finally opens its doors and Hong Kong’s international galleries bring in the big guns. For the big artworld pilgrimage this year, you’ll be wanting to head to Hong Kong, where M+, the island’s museum of twentieth- and twenty-first-century ‘visual culture’ has opened its doors, almost two decades after it was first announced and following years of delays and postponements. During the course of that time, an institution that was envisaged and promoted as being Asia’s equivalent to New York’s MoMA and London’s Tate, and that would both broaden and complicate the histories – and definitions of art – set out in both of those ‘venerable’ institutions, is now being looked at anew as a testing ground for the limits of artistic freedom in the wake of the recent and much discussed crackdowns on free speech and democracy in the SAR. Ai Weiwei’s Study of Perspective: Tian’anmen (1997, part of a series of photographs showing the artist raising his middle finger at sites of authority and national identity around the world), about which the artist was repeatedly questioned in relation to his patriotism (‘a blatant attack on the state’, Ai records one of his interrogators saying in his newly published memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows) during his incarceration in China in 2011, has already been removed from the M+ website (although other of his works remain).
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Hong Kong begins hunting wild boar amid public safety fears

Hong Kong authorities have captured and euthanised seven wild boars as they began a campaign to reduce their numbers in urban areas around the financial centre after one bit a policeman last week. The boar round-up on Wednesday in a district where authorities said some people were spotted feeding them...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not "bully" its smaller regional neighbours, amid rising tension over the South China Sea. Beijing's territorial claims over the sea clash with...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy