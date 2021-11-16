ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Alleged gunman arrested after 10-year-old shot in Frayser

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third person is behind bars after a 10-year-old was shot in Frayser.

The shooting happened Nov. 1 in the 2500 block of Davey Drive at the Crockett Park Place apartments.

A man told police he and his nephew had been shot, according to an affidavit.

Police previously arrested Denzel Shaw and Kennetha Brown in connection with the shooting.

Shaw allegedly pushed the man back and punched his girlfriend in the face, while Brown sprayed a chemical agent at the victims, police said.

Shaw and Brown both face four counts of Aggravated Assault, records show.

During an investigation, police identified Edward Norman as the person who fired shots at the victims, according to the affidavit.

Norman was identified through statements and a photo lineup.

He’s charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, records show.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

