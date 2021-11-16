Chile’s Bolsonaro? Hard-right Kast rises with frank talk, crime focus
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, sometimes likened to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro or former U.S. President Donald Trump, has made a rapid surge in opinion polls and is now the front-runner in Sunday’s presidential election. The 55-year-old lawyer, a Catholic and father of nine, is disarmingly...
An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017.
Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law."
Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence."
The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
The disastrous results suffered by Venezuela's fractured opposition in Sunday's regional elections were largely self-inflicted, analysts told AFP, as President Nicolas Maduro's party almost swept the board of state governors. Quite a few states were lost due to division and the failure to recognize emerging leaders," columnist and university professor Pedro Benitez told AFP.
It was the first election contested by the opposition in more than three years, having boycotted previous presidential (2018) and parliamentary (2020) votes.
Pinera’s decision to hike subway fares in 2019 sparked months of massive protests that quickly spiraled into a nationwide clamor for more accessible public services and exposed the crumbling foundations of Chile’s “economic miracle.”
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile is headed for a polarized presidential election runoff next month as hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast held the lead in the first-round vote on Sunday ahead of leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric. With 80.54% of the vote counted, Kast had 28.15% versus 25.32%...
Two political outsiders with polar opposite views and policies will go head-to-head in a runoff election next month to become Chile's president after trouncing candidates from traditional parties in a first round Sunday.
Who are they?
LONDON (Reuters) – Chile’s peso surged on Monday after hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast topped the first-round election, with the focus now shifting to composition of congress. Chile is heading for a runoff with Kast competing with leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric on Dec. 19. A...
A far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist will vie to become president of Chile next month, two years after anti-inequality protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change. The fear of a left-wing Boric candidacy not able to respond to the (economic) problems facing the country today or the fear of an ultra-conservative leadership with Kast that will severely damage the pluralism that a democracy should have."
Santiago's stock market surged Monday after a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist dominated Chile's presidential election and will vie next month to become the South American country's new leader.
Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, were well clear of rivals in Sunday's vote and will now compete in a December 19 runoff.
The success of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality protests that set Chile on the path to constitutional change, and also sparked the demise of traditional political heavyweights.
Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, just two percentage points ahead of lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Jose Antonio Kast, a right-wing former congressman who has promised a harsh crackdown on crime, jumped to an early lead on Sunday evening in Chile’s most divisive presidential election since the country’s 1990 return to democracy. With 10.89% of the vote counted, Kast had received 29.3% of...
Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Conservative Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast said on Friday that he does not feel like a "far-right" politician, as he has been called in the press, but rather a candidate "of common sense." With polls showing him neck-and-neck with his left-wing rival ahead of the Nov....
As the principal steward of the world’s largest rain forest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been at the center of much of the discussion surrounding the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. But the headlines are about as close as he got to the international gathering. Like a number of other nationalist leaders, Bolsonaro decided to skip the summit, opting instead to embark on a pilgrimage to the town in northern Italy where his grandparents were from before heading home.
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will join the center-right Liberal Party (PL), the party's leader Valdemar Costa Neto said on Monday, aligning forces ahead of the president's re-election bid next year. Bolsonaro confirmed his intention, telling supporters "it might happen as soon as this week." It was...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Nicaragua announced on Monday that it is lifting the visa requirement for Cuban nationals in a move which could make it easier for Cubans to migrate north toward the United States. Nicaragua’s Interior Ministry said in a statement it was immediately establishing a free visa for...
CARACAS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday there will be no renewed talks with opposition politicians until "the kidnap" of a prominent government envoy Alex Saab - who was extradited to the United States - is answered for. Venezuela's government withdrew from negotiations in Mexico,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to remove the Colombian rebel group FARC from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations, five years after the rebels signed a peace agreement with Bogota, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. U.S. officials could announce the delisting of the leftist...
Canada's governor general opened parliament Tuesday in a speech partly delivered in her native Inuktitut, highlighting the "deep wounds" reopened by the recent discovery of mass graves at schools for indigenous children.
Governor General Mary Simon, who was sworn in July to serve as the first indigenous representative of Queen Elizabeth II in Canada, said: "This is the moment to move faster on the path of reconciliation."
In the throne speech outlining Prime Minister Justice Trudeau's agenda, she said the discoveries in May of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan "horrified" Canadians and underscored how a past policy of assimilation caused "deep wounds."
Those finds, she said, "show how much the actions of governments and institutions of old have been devastating for indigenous peoples, who continue to suffer from it today."
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has pardoned prisoners jailed for minor traffic crimes and others suffering terminal illnesses to alleviate overcrowding in penitentiaries across the country, his press office said. A wave of violence has beset Ecuador’s prisons in recent months, leaving scores of prisoners dead as gangs...
