ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Year before Qatar World Cup, Amnesty urges end to labour abuses

World Soccer Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicosia (AFP) – A year before the World Cup in Qatar, Amnesty International Tuesday urged the energy-rich emirate to end abuses against migrant workers, many of whom built the tournament’s infrastructure. “The daily reality for many migrant workers in the country remains harsh, despite legal changes introduced since 2017,”...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Burial for Yemeni migrant who died on Poland-Belarus border

On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. The West accuses Belarus of creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Trailblazer’ Qatar has been unfairly treated and scrutinised, World Cup chief claims

Qatar has been “unfairly treated and scrutinised” in recent years, according to the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup.Accusations of the treatment of migrant workers and a poor record of human rights have plagued the Gulf state since it was controversially awarded next winter’s finals back in 2010.World Cup organisers insist there have been just three work-related deaths since the construction of the majority of the stadiums began.Now, Nasser Al Khater, the chief of the organising committee, hit out at the widespread media coverage, insisting Qatar has been a “trailblazer” in the Middle East.“Yes, Qatar has been unfairly treated...
WORLD
The Independent

Amnesty claims ‘clock is ticking’ on Qatar labour reform and urges David Beckham to put pressure on Doha

Amnesty International has warned that workers in Qatar are still being exploited and labour reform has stalled with just a year to go until the World Cup.A report from the rights group, released the day after England secured qualification for the tournament, accuses the Gulf state of “complacency” in enforcing much-needed changes to the country’s long-criticised labour system.It is calling on football’s governing body, Fifa, and even former England captain David Beckham, who is said to have signed a deal with Doha to be a high-profile ambassador for the tournament, to do all it can to ensure Qatar fulfills its...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Migrant Workers#Amnesty International
q957.com

Soccer-One year to go until 2022 World Cup – is Qatar ready?

(Reuters) – Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first time in a northern hemisphere winter, rapidly taking shape. The opening match will take place on Nov. 21 in...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Qatar World Cup ‘unfairly treated’ on human rights: CEO

Doha (AFP) – The Qatar World Cup has been “unfairly treated and scrutinised” for years, its chief executive said on Saturday, hitting back at criticism over its human rights record. CEO Nasser al-Khater said Qatar has not been given enough credit for its labour reforms aimed at improving conditions for...
WORLD
sportspromedia.com

2022 World Cup one year to go: Moral dilemmas, divided opinion and questions for Qatar

When former Fifa president Sepp Blatter was charged with fraud by Swiss prosecutors earlier this month, it provided yet another reminder of the world soccer governing body’s previous transgressions. The 85-year-old, along with Michel Platini, once the president of European soccer body Uefa, is due in court over an alleged...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out

Editor's note: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins Nov. 21, 2022, only on FOX networks. All this week, we'll have stories and videos counting down to the one-year-out mark. Qatar 2022 is barely a year away, and with the conclusion of the November qualifying window Tuesday, we’re starting...
FIFA
AFP

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong. The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition. Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants. With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Nordics in World Cup push for workers rights in Qatar

Copenhagen (AFP) – Vehemently opposed to Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup, football federations in the Nordic countries are putting pressure on Doha and FIFA to improve conditions for migrant workers in the emirate. Together with rights organisation Amnesty International, the federations of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland...
FIFA
KRQE News 13

A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

The eight stadiums — all within a 30-mile radius of Doha — are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. Now a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital will be unveiled on Sunday to count down one year until kickoff.
FIFA
goal.com

One year to go for 2022 World Cup: Finishing line in sight for resilient Qatar

The Middle-East nation's promise of delivering an amazing 2022 World Cup looks to be on track... When Qatar was announced as the host of the 2022 World Cup back in 2010, the decision was met with surprise and left many to wonder how a country as small as the Arab nation would manage to host one of the world’s greatest sporting extravaganzas?
FIFA
goal.com

One year for the 2022 World Cup: Qatar unveils official countdown clock

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in a year's time in Qatar... The official countdown clock for the 2022 World Cup was unveiled on Sunday evening at Doha’s picturesque Corniche Fishing Spot, marking one year before the tournament kicks off in Qatar. The countdown clock was revealed to fans at...
FIFA
abc17news.com

Amnesty urges Pakistan to end enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Amnesty International is urging Pakistani authorities to stop forcibly disappearing suspected militants for years without trial, calling the practice “abhorrent.” In a report entitled “Living Ghosts” released on Monday, the rights group describes the difficulties faced by the families of the disappeared in obtaining information about their detained relatives. It says that since the beginning of the U.S.-led war on terror, hundreds of Pakistani rights defenders, activists, students and journalists have gone missing. It called enforced disappearance “a cruel practice that has caused indelible pain to hundreds of families in Pakistan over the past two decades.”
ADVOCACY
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Spectacular New Qatar Hotels and Attractions Set To Open Before The FIFA World Cup

Today marks the one-year countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and Qatar Tourism reveals 10 spectacular new hotels and attractions set to open before the tournament kicks off. Qatar Tourism previously revealed there are over 100 hotels and hotel apartments in the country’s construction pipeline. More than 40...
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022 favourites: Best odds on Qatar World Cup winners

Who are the World Cup 2022 favourites? The Qatar World Cup is quickly approaching and talk of football potentially coming home will soon start again. The pain of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley is still a recent memory, but the focus is now on next winter after Gareth Southgate’s team secured qualification with two emphatic wins in the past week.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy