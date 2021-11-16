ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Cricket-Asian heritage cricketers insulted and humiliated at Yorkshire, Rafiq says

(Reuters) – Former Yorkshire Cricket Club player Azeem Rafiq broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary panel of “inhuman” racist treatment at the county team. Rafiq,...

Reuters

English cricket rife with racism, my life made "hell" says Rafiq

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary committee of "inhuman" treatment at the cricket club and described the sport in England as riddled with racism. In more than an hour of testimony, Rafiq, 30, a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: English cricket rife with racism, says cricketer as MPs told of ‘inhuman’ treatment at Yorkshire

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq delivered an emotional and explosive account of his harrowing experience of racism in cricket to MPs on Tuesday, with a series of new and shocking allegations that implicate a handful of high-profile former England players.During a lengthy appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee he offered up a damning, and damaging, account of his life in the English game before the publication of a written statement escalated matters even further.Over the course of what could go down as a watershed day for the sport, ex-internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Alex...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Yorkshire racism scandal: Joe Root says Azeem Rafiq case has 'fractured' cricket

A report found former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at Yorkshire but the club said it would not discipline anyone. Yorkshire have been widely criticised, with the England and Wales Cricket Board suspending its right to host international matches and other major games, while several sponsors have ended their association.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Azeem Rafiq’s long battle to expose racism at Yorkshire cricket club

When Azeem Rafiq first went on the record in August last year with his claims that he had been subjected to racist treatment at Yorkshire cricket club, the wider world paid little attention. As a promising young player whose career had ended early, few outside of the sport knew who he was – and the club initially offered no comment, and then launched an independent investigation that took almost a year to report back.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: Who are the cricketing figures named by former Yorkshire player during evidence session?

A number of high-profile cricketing figures were named in allegations made by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq on Tuesday as he emotionally discussed his two spells with the county.Rafiq told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of his allegations of racial harassment and bullying against Yorkshire, breaking down on a number of occasions as he recalled his experiences.Here are the names referenced and what Rafiq said about them under parliamentary privilege. All have been contacted for comment.Gary Ballance (England and Yorkshire batter and former Yorkshire captain)Ballance has admitted using a racial slur to Rafiq but said in his statement...
SOCIETY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament

English cricket was forced to confront its racist culture on Tuesday when former player Azeem Rafiq testified through tears at a parliamentary hearing but with a determination to expose the Islamophobia and bullying he suffered for more than a decade. “Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq says he does not want son ‘anywhere near cricket’

Azeem Rafiq says he would not want his son “anywhere near cricket” after the former Yorkshire bowler’s experiences of racism in the game. Rafiq was speaking to a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday which is investigating a culture of racism in the sport, in the wake of a series of allegations he made about his time at Yorkshire, several of which were upheld by an independent inquiry.
SOCIETY
Sacramento Bee

Cricket whistleblower Rafiq sorry about antisemitic remarks

Azeem Rafiq, the former cricketer whose revelations about the racism he suffered at Yorkshire has sparked a crisis in the English game, apologized Thursday after admitting to sending antisemitic messages 10 years ago. British newspaper The Times of London reported it has seen an exchange of messages that appear to...
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Tino Best says cricket needs to tackle drinking culture

Former Yorkshire and Hampshire bowler Tino Best says cricket needs to tackle a "drinking culture" which is "hampering" opportunities for black and Asian players. The retired West Indies international, 40, spent the 2010 season at Yorkshire and played alongside Azeem Rafiq, who on Tuesday said English cricket was "institutionally" racist.
SOCIETY
The Independent

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd: Commentator apologises to Azeem Rafiq and Asian cricket community

Sky Sports broadcaster David Lloyd has apologised to Azeem Rafiq and the Asian cricket community for any offence caused during private messages he made last year.Rafiq said Lloyd, commonly known as ‘Bumble’, tried to smear him in order to besmirch his allegations of racism.“I sat in front of national TV and talked about the dark places this whole episode has got me into and what’s happened since then? Denial, briefings, cover-ups, smearing,” Rafiq told a DCMS committee.“High-profile media people messaging other members of the media who supported me saying stuff like ‘the club houses are the life blood of a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Historic Asian league severs ties with the Yorkshire Cricket Board and the ECB due to both governing bodies facing allegations of 'neglect' and 'preferential treatment'

Yorkshire's founding Asian cricket league has severed ties with the Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB) and ECB as both bodies stand accused of 'neglect and preferential treatment', Sportsmail can reveal. The Quaid-e-Azam Sunday cricket league (QASCL) was founded in 1980 - the first Asian league to be recognised by the ECB.
WORLD
The Independent

