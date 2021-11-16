Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

Casper Sleep Inc. is going private — and doing so with a new chief executive. The direct-to-consumer bedding and furniture company is set to be acquired by Durational Capital Management LP. The purchase price of $6.90 per share represents a 94% premium to the closing share price on Friday, November 12, 2021. But the price represents a big discount from the $575 million valuation Casper got when its shares started trading at $13.50 when the company went public in February 2020.

CASPER, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO