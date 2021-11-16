Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

Western Wealth Capital has bought The Halifax, a 300-unit property in Phoenix, for $76 million. Jevan Capital is the former owner of the 1974-built asset. The community comprises one- to three-bedroom units ranging from 600 square feet to 1,100 square feet, Yardi Matrix data shows. The property underwent substantial renovations between 2018 and 2021, IPA’s Executive Managing Director Cliff David said in a prepared statement. The seller upgraded the property’s interiors and added new amenities, including a pool, spa, leasing office, fitness center and dog park.
