Très Bien Expands everywear Line With Merino Wool Capsule

Celebrating local barbershops and their place in communities, has put together the Nike Dunk Low “Barber Shop”. Set to arrive next year, the special take on the beloved footwear model draws from elements synonymous with barbers and barbering. The upper of the shoe features premium black tumbled leather accented by contrasting light blue and red/blue/white barbershop pole piping. Additional detailing comes in the form of mismatched lace tips, clipper guard lace dubraes, hair pattern graphics, midfoot Swooshes, tongue tags and “NIKE” embroidered at the heels. Finishing up the design of the shoe are pure white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles.
