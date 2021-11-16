Très Bien Expands everywear Line With Merino Wool Capsule

‘s latest technological breakthrough in its apparel innovation evolution sees the sportswear brand add FIT ADV to their repertoire. Labels under Nike’s FIT category, also known as Functional Innovative Technologies are garments that often feature specific functions including Dri-FIT which keeps the wearer cool and dry, while wicking away sweat, Storm-FIT to protect from the wind and the rain, and Therma-FIT which is meant to keep in the warmth in the lower temperatures. FIT ADV is described as the “new pinnacle of Nike apparel performance.” Nike claims that with FIT ADV, fans will be receiving designs that feature elevated tech and more superior materials that have gone through additional and much more rigorous testing protocols of FIT.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO