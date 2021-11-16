ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of Survival welcomes The Joker into the zombie survival game this November 25th

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Survival fans will finally experience what the Dark Knight goes through every time he patrols the grimy streets of Gotham City. FunPlus' latest crossover event welcomes The Joker as a new playable character as officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. In the...

www.pocketgamer.com

