State of Survival welcomes The Joker into the zombie survival game this November 25th

Whatever reason critics used for lambasting this movie and stating that it was a cheap copycat of other movies is a little bit ridiculous since having the audacity to compare it to Cliffhanger is more than a little confusing. It wasn’t blockbuster of the year by any means but it was a fun movie since about the only movie it could have been compared to was Hard Target starring Jean Claude Van Damme, and even then there were obvious differences since Hard Target took place in a city environment where this movie took place in the woods. There was another similarity, but it was easy to see past it, since Rutger Hauer’s character promised Mason, played by Ice-T, that if he made it back to civilization he could live. That wasn’t about to happen obviously since the odds were stacked against Mason from the start. But the fun thing about this movie is that it takes someone from an urban environment and puts them literally in the woods without much, if any, real knowledge of how to survive. The only thing that ends up saving Mason is a lot of quick thinking and the fact that he’s been surviving on the streets for a while before Burns and Cole, Hauer, and Charles S. Dutton respectively, decide to recruit him for their hunt.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO