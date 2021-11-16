ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tesla, Lucid, Biden-Xi Summit, Fed Chair Decision, Mixed Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npcAz_0cy795dl00

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, November 16:

1. -- Stocks Futures Edge Lower Ahead of Key Retail Releases

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Tuesday, while the dollar extended recent gains and Treasury yields bumped higher, as investors braced for key data releases that could offer clarity on the strength of the American consumer heading into the holiday period.

Global stocks were also given a boost by a longer-than-expected virtual summit between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping, which lasted three-and-a-half hours and touched on topics ranging from business competitiveness to Taiwan independence.

Tuesday's early momentum, however, will likely take its cue from third quarter earnings reports from Home Depot and Walmart, as well as the Commerce Department's retail sales data release at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a modest 15 point opening gain while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 3 point move to the downside.

Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 30 point dip as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edged to 1.603% in active overnight trading.

2. -- Biden/Xi Summit Makes Broad Sweeps, Delivers Few Pledges

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping held a three-and-a-half hour virtual summit late Monday that included a broad series of topics vital to the world's two biggest superpowers but yielded little in terms of tangible results.

Still, the talks helped improve an at-times icy relationship between the Biden Administration and the Chinese leader, who is looking to seek an unprecedented third term as Communist Party leader later this winter.

"It seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended," Biden told Xi during one of the summit's televised exchanges. "Just simple, straightforward competition."

3. -- Biden's Call On Next Fed Chair "Imminent"

President Joe Biden is expected to make an "imminent" announcement on the next leader of the Federal Reserve, according to Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown.

Biden, who is said to be wavering between re-appointing Republican-nominated Jerome Powell, who has steered the economy through the worst of the COVID crisis, or naming Lael Brainard as only the second woman to lead the Fed in its 108-year history.

Powell, who's four-year term expires in February, is seen as both a steady hand with a relatively dovish approach to monetary policy. He also is said to have the backing of Treasury Secretary -- and former Fed Chair -- Janet Yellen.

Brainard, a Fed Governor since 2014, is favored by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for her more proactive approach to banking regulation and the central bank's role in slowing climate change.

4. -- Tesla Extends Slump As Musk Dumps More Shares

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares traded lower for a fourth consecutive session Tuesday following Securities and Exchange Commission filings showing that founder and CEO Elon Musk has sold another $930 million in shares of the electric carmaker.

Musk, who pledged to sell 10% of his stake last week, exercised an previous options award -- allowing him to buy 2.1 million shares at $6.24 each -- while selling 934,091 shares at around the stock's closing price of $1,013.39.

Tesla has lost nearly $210 million in market value since Musk's early November Twitter poll which unveiled -- at least to the non-SEC reading public -- his intention to sell some of his 70 million-plus shares.

Tesla shares were marked 1.6% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $997.10 each.

5. -- Lucid Posts Narrower Q3 Loss, Unveils Saudi Investment

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares jumped higher in pre-market trading after the upstart electric carmaker posted a smaller-than-expected third quarter loss in its first release as a public company.

Lucid said its adjusted loss for three months ending in September was pegged at 21 cents per share, with overall reservations rising to 13,000, or around $1.3 billion in total order book value.

Lucid also noted that Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) is the group's majority shareholder, with a stake of around 1.02 billion shares.

"Our progress this quarter demonstrates our focus on execution, our cutting-edge technology, and our vision to help with solutions to address the climate challenges we all face," said CEO Peter Rawlinson. "We look forward to ramping up production of our Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure models and expanding our footprint internationally."

Tesla shares were marked 3.9% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $46.630 each.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biden Xi Summit#Fed Chair Decision#Treasury#American#Home Depot#The Commerce Department#Nasdaq Composite#The Biden Administration#Chinese#Communist Party
TheStreet

Oil, Xpeng, Zoom, Comcast Active; Stocks Mixed on Rate Hike Bets - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, November 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed As Rate Hike Bets Accelerate. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Tuesday, although volumes are beginning to thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, as investors re-set interest rate expectations following President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman.
STOCKS
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday Are Retail, Tech

Stocks were falling Tuesday as investors reacted to supply chain concerns and President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman. Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Tuesday. 1. Zoom Video Communications | Down 17%. Shares of Zoom...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Bank of America Sets Target for S&P 500 at 4,600 for 2022

The stock market’s drop the past two days may be a harbinger of a stall to come, say Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy. They have a target of 4,600 for the S&P 500 next year, which represents a 1.3% decline...
STOCKS
The Independent

Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell among many progressives, as vice chair. The president said he will fill the three remaining slots on the board, including a vice chair for supervision, a bank regulatory post, in early December....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.14% to $1,109.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $134.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. The Biden administration has asked a wide range of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy