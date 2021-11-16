Home Depot Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, Same-Store Sales Boost

Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday as home improvement buyers shrugged-off the recent surge in inflation and boosted average ticket sales.

Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending on October 31, the company's fiscal third quarter, were pegged at $3.92 per share, up 23.2% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.40 per share. Group revenues, Home Depot said, rose 9.8% to $36.8 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $34.95 billion tally.

Same store sales were up 6.1% from last year, Home Depot said, just ahead of the Refinitiv forecast of 1.4%, while comparable sales in the U.S. were up 5.5%, a figure that also topped Street forecasts. Average tickets rose 12.9% to $82.38 per trip, helping the overall revenue increase even amid the recent surge in consumer price inflation.

"As evidenced by our strong performance in the quarter, our team continues to do an outstanding job of operating with flexibility and agility," said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO. "Ultimately, this is what has allowed us to respond to the elevated home improvement demand that has persisted. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our team, as well as our supplier, supply chain, and transportation partners, as we continue to navigate this dynamic environment together."

Dow component Home Depot shares were marked 6% higher in late-morning following the earnings release to change hands at $393.45 each

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday as well, while boosting its full-year profit forecast thanks in part to solid same-store sales.

U.S. consumer price inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in three decades last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated last week, as record-high energy prices and supply chain disruptions lifted the heading reading to 6.2%.

So-called core inflation, which strips-out volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.6% on the month, and 4.6% on the year, the report noted, with both readings topping the Street consensus forecast.