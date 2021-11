Sometimes to get in the Christmas spirit, you need a little nudge. One town in New York will help get you all chipper for Christmas, and the name of the town is North Pole. It is in their name, how can you not go to North Pole, New York, and not get into the Christmas spirit. While this isn't the North Pole that jolly old Saint Nick is from, the village sure looks like it. Even with that fact, this small village in between Lake Placid and Plattsburgh is the home of Santa's Workshop. So Santa is here quite often, in fact, every weekend.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO