ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift releases ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video featuring Miles Teller

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNIJU_0cy788K900

Just days after Taylor Swift released her rerecorded “Red” album, fans were treated to another surprise Monday.

According to Variety and Entertainment Weekly, the Grammy Award winner debuted the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a previously unreleased track from “Red (Taylor’s Version)” that includes vocals from Chris Stapleton. The video, helmed by first-time director Blake Lively, features performances by Swift; actor Miles Teller; and Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry.

“The reddest video EVER is out now,” the singer, 31, tweeted alongside a clip from the video, which shows Swift grabbing a fistful of wedding cake and devouring it. “Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.”

>> Click here to watch the full music video (WARNING: Video includes profanity.)

“Red (Taylor’s Version),” which dropped early Friday, is Swift’s second rerecorded album. The “All Too Well” singer has been involved in a dispute with record executive Scooter Braun, whose Ithaca Holdings acquired the record label of her first six albums, Big Machine, in 2019, The Associated Press previously reported. Swift said Braun then sold the rights to those albums without giving her the opportunity to purchase her masters, the AP reported. She later announced plans to rerecord all of the albums and began with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” which hit shelves earlier this year.

Photos: Miles Teller through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Miles Teller through the years. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, 'Thank You'; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Take Home 3 Awards Each

Worldwide sensation BTS took home the top honor for artist of the year Sunday at the American Music Awards, along with awards for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their hit single “Butter,” while Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also scored three wins. Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, nabbing the award for favorite female pop artist. The show, hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, opened with Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, coming off the recent release of their collaboration album An...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Miles Teller
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Think About Me#Profanity#Blakelively#Taylorswift13#Ithaca Holdings#Big Machine#The Associated Press#Ap
KTLA

BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
1051thebounce.com

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
40K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy