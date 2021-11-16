ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Majorities back maintaining Roe v. Wade, oppose states' clinic restrictions (POLL)

By SOFI SINOZICH
abc7ny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs abortion returns to the U.S. Supreme Court's docket, majorities of Americans support maintaining Roe v. Wade, oppose states making it harder for abortion clinics to operate and see abortion primarily as a decision to be made by a woman and her doctor, not lawmakers. Americans -- 60-27% --...

abc7ny.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court could redefine when a fetus becomes a person, upholding abortion limits while preserving the privacy right under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices — who now command a majority of the court — to decide if they will strike down Roe v. Wade or uphold the long-standing precedent. There is a third path the justices could take. The court may focus its ruling on a more neglected aspect of the ruling in Roe —...
CONGRESS & COURTS
19thnews.org

The last abortion clinic in Mississippi is at the center of a Supreme Court case that could end Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, MS — The Pink House wasn’t Tiara’s first choice. It wasn’t even her second. But it was one of the only places that could help her. Tiara, who withheld her full name for privacy, lives in Beaumont, Texas. She and her husband have three children: a 2-year-old and 1-year-old twins. She works and is in charge of the majority of parenting duties with her kids.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
klkntv.com

Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases, there will be no monolithic, nationwide change. Instead, the fractious state-by-state battle over abortion access will continue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
dailyutahchronicle.com

Hibben: A Roe v. Wade Reversal Could Mean the End of an Unbiased Supreme Court

This December, the Supreme Court will start hearing arguments of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion provider in the state, succeeded in blocking the law. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to decide if pre-viability bans violate the Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

What could happen to abortion laws if Roe v. Wade falls?

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases — perhaps weakening Roe, perhaps...
LAW
upenn.edu

Abortion rights in the Supreme Court are ‘in grave jeopardy’

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases related to Texas abortion law SB8, which effectively prohibits abortions starting around the sixth week of pregnancy. SB8 gives enforcement power to private individuals, including those who do not live in Texas, to bring a lawsuit in state court against anyone who performs or “abets” an abortion in Texas and to receive $10,000 in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#The U S Supreme Court#Americans#Abc News#Washington Post#Catholics#The Guttmacher Institute#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Protestants
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
mynews13.com

Poll: Majority of Americans support keeping Roe v. Wade intact

As the Supreme Court has not one, but two major abortion cases on its docket, a majority of Americans support keeping the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion, intact. By a two-to-one margin, Americans support the nation’s highest court upholding the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Poll: Majority of Americans oppose Texas abortion law

The majority of Americans say the Supreme Court should reject a Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll out Tuesday. Why it matters: The poll comes after the Supreme Court heard two cases on the Texas law earlier this...
TEXAS STATE
Effingham Radio

Poll Finds Strong Support For Roe V. Wade

A new poll finds strong support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision which led to the legalization of abortion. Sixty-percent of respondents in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll say the law should be upheld. The current Supreme Court will consider a big abortion case from Mississippi...
CONGRESS & COURTS
insidernj.com

The Forthcoming Reversal of Roe v. Wade: A Pathway for Phil Murphy into the 2024 Democratic Presidential Sweepstakes

Those who follow closely the deliberations and decisions of the United States Supreme Court are sending a warning to news viewers everywhere: The US Supreme Court within the next six months is likely to overturn the landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. Such a reversal will effectively end all federal protection for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy