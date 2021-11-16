ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson says he wants to play the next James Bond

By Molly Edwards
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson has said he wants to play the next James Bond. "Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery," Johnson told Esquire. "[It] was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don't...

