In Japan, the name Balmuda is one associated with sleek, minimalist kitchen appliances like toasters and electric kettles. So, the news that the company has designed its own smartphone is pretty unexpected. But it has. And this 5G phone has managed to be quite a unique standout in the crowd of smartphones, which all have quite a standard look and silhouette, and, frankly, don’t quite fit in your palm.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO