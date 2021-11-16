ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures

By Nicole Phillips
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nza2C_0cy777Bx00

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Our forecast will remain the same thanks to a strong high pressure, expect sunny and dry conditions through mid-week. Temperatures will gradually warm up and eventually approaching the middle 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next front will arrive Thursday evening with a chance for a few isolated showers, clouds will quickly clear behind the passage. Temperatures will dip back down into the 60s on Friday through the weekend, sunshine will stay in the forecast.

Tonight : A meteor shower will be at its peak! Look for the Leonids to zip through the sky late tonight into early Wednesday morning and again early Thursday morning,  With the moon nearly full, you’ll only be able to see about 10-15 per hour but if you can get away from city lights it should be a treat.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

