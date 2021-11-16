ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cy76ibg00

The U.N. human rights office is citing reports that authorities in Ethiopia have detained at least 1,000 people, most of them of Tigrayan origin, under a state of emergency the government declared earlier this month after a brutal yearlong war with rival Tigray forces.

The arrests occurred in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, the northern cities of Gondar and Bahir Dar, and other places, according to Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She told reporters Tuesday that Ethiopian authorities have often detained people on suspicion of “being affiliated to or supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front."

Ethiopia’s war has killed thousands of people and created one of the world’s worst crises. Hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the Tigray region under what the United Nations has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade.”

“The state of emergency in force in Ethiopia risks compounding an already very serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the country,” Throssell said, referring to the Nov. 2 government decree. “Its provisions are extremely broad, with vague prohibitions going as far as encompassing 'indirect moral' support for what the government has labeled ‘terrorist groups.’”

Ten local U.N. staff members and some 34 drivers working under U.N. contracts remain in custody in Ethiopia, Throssell said. She expressed concerns about detention conditions, including in overcrowded police stations, and said detainees are entitled to know any charges against them and have a right to fair trial.

Months of political tensions in northern Ethiopia between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into a war in November 2020. Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopian soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June.

Tigray forces launched a recent offensive and are approaching the capital Addis Ababa to press Abiy to step aside and lift a deadly months-long blockade which has cut off food , medicine and other aid from the region of around 6 million people.

———

Follow all of AP's coverage of the war in Ethiopia at https://apnews.com/hub/ethiopia

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Why the rest of the world is worried

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Kenya, where he will be discussing the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia. US and UK citizens have been told to leave Ethiopia "while commercial flights are readily available", in the words of a British minister. This alarming advice, with echoes of Kabul...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Foreign powers are intervening in Ethiopia. They may only make the conflict worse.

Amid the violence in Ethiopia, Eritrea and the United States have engaged in an escalating war of words. On Nov. 12, Washington imposed fresh sanctions as punishment for human rights abuses committed by Eritrean troops fighting alongside the Ethiopian army in a bloody civil conflict, with the U.S. Treasury announcing that it would blacklist the Eritrean military and ruling party. The Eritrean Information Ministry responded by alleging that the “illicit and immoral sanctions” were designed to harm the Eritrean people.
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Report says Ethiopia's Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country's capital, a new Amnesty International report says, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report released early Wednesday, based on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Birmingham Star

UN staff detained amid Ethiopia crackdown

At least 16 United Nations staff and their dependents have been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the UN has said. The arrests come as the government cracks down on ethnic separatism. The staff detained are Ethiopians, and UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Tuesday...
WORLD
audacy.com

Ethiopia detains UN staffers, accuses them of 'terror act'

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 16 United Nations local employees have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, the U.N. said Tuesday, and a government spokesman asserted they were held for their "participation in terror” under a state of emergency as the country’s yearlong war escalates and ethnic Tigrayans face a new wave of arrests.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Govt#Detains#Ethiopian#U N#Tigrayan#Gondar#The United Nations#Mekele
Birmingham Star

Sixteen local UN staff detained in Ethiopia, six released: Spokesman

New York [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 16 local UN staff are currently being detained in Ethiopia, while six others have been released, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. "The current numbers are that 16 national staff have been detained while six have been released," Dujarric told...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated after coup, protester killed

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
PROTESTS
informnny.com

UN injects $40 million in aid for Ethiopian crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations announced Monday it will provide $40 million in emergency funding for conflict-wracked northern Ethiopia and drought-affected southern areas, and welcomed the release of 34 truck drivers waiting to deliver aid to war-torn Tigray. But U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said 36 drivers contracted...
AFRICA
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

State of emergency for Guatemalan town battling nickel mine

Guatemala has decreed a state of emergency in El Estor, an eastern town of mainly indigenous people in conflict with a Swiss-owned nickel mine they accuse of polluting their lake. The measure was adopted Monday by the government, which said it aimed to "restore order and public security" threatened by "criminal groups and sectors opposed to mining activities." Valid for 15 days, the state of emergency restricts gatherings and free movement, replacing a so-called "state of siege" that expired after a month on Monday. That measure was announced by President Alejandro Giammattei in October after weeks of protests and road blockades by members of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. Asked for a reason for Jan Kubis's resignation, less than a year into his tenure, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric demurred, saying only: "It's a question you'll have to ask him." "Mr Kubis has made it clear that he is not slamming the door today," Dujarric added, saying the envoy would deliver a monthly update on the situation in Libya, as scheduled, on Wednesday. No date has been set for his departure, while UN chief Antonio Guterres was looking for a replacement, the spokesman said.
WORLD
The Guardian

Libya: UN special envoy quits a month before presidential elections

The UN special envoy for Libya, Ján Kubiš, has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation – without giving security council members a clear reason for his sudden departure. “Mr Kubiš has tendered his resignation to the secretary general, who has accepted it with regret,”...
WORLD
Reuters

African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deep in Kenya's Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old. It's a distinctly low-tech phase for China's Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways...
TRAFFIC
News 8 WROC

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
AFRICA
CBS Austin

Ethiopian communities rally at State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas – People of Ethiopian and Eritrean origin from the Austin and San Antonio area rallied at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon. The rally was put on by the Horn of Africa Hub. Organizers say they are opposing the unjust treatment of Ethiopia and Eritrea in an effort to support a terrorist group operating in East Africa.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC News

ABC News

458K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy