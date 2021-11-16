ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing CTA employee, attacking CPD officer

By WGN Web Desk
 7 days ago

CHICAGO — An Arlington Heights man has been charged with three felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, following an incident Sunday in which he stabbed a CTA employee and attacked a CPD officer at the Jackson Blue Line stop.

Albert Burage, 39, of the 2100 block of South Tonne Drive has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated battery of a transit employee.

Burage was arrested moments after the attack and is due in bond court on Tuesday.

WGN News

Teen boy wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue when an unknown car pulled up alongside and a gunman inside opened fire. The boy was sustained a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

