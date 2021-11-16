South Carolina latest to offer talented linebacker

Florida coach Dan Mullen is on the hot seat this seat following the Gators' 4-4 start entering Saturday's game at South Carolina and his buyout is outside the top 25 nationally. Mullen's buyout is $12 million this season, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin...
Omari Alexander, a sophomore linebacker for Lenoir-Rhyne University, was killed in Hickory, North Carolina, the school announced Saturday. Alexander was found in the driver's seat of a car outside an apartment complex, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds, according to WCCB. Police responded to reports of shots fired at roughly 1 a.m. and Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene, the TV station reported.
Columbia native Ashlyn Watkins committed to South Carolina. Watkins made the announcement in a ceremony Wednesday, the final day of the early signing period. Watkins attends Cardinal Newman in Columbia, where she is coached by former Gamecock Asia Dozier. She is ranked 12th overall in the 2022 class and is the fourth-ranked post. Watkins is 6-3 and has dunked in a game numerous times - enough to lose count. She may be the best high school athlete since Candace Parker, and the best to ever join the Gamecocks.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide out C.J. Williams committed to Notre Dame back in August but said he plans to take at least one and potentially two more official visits before signing in December. Williams is one of the nation’s top wide outs and had a strong senior year....
Are you ready for a real game? Here’s a real game for your Tigers to play. South Carolina is in Year One under head coach Shane Beamer and, by all accounts, is way ahead of schedule. Picked to be 6th in the East and one of the worst in the SEC, South Carolina is currently 4th in the East and 9th in the conference thanks to some close game magic. They’ve juggled three quarterbacks and have yet to get a good game out of 2020’s 1st Team All-SEC running back Kevin Harris but have been able to ride a pretty decent defense and a cakey non-conference schedule to five wins, including a dominating upset of a clearly checked out flu-riddled Florida squad last week.
Nov. 10, 2021; Tatum Shipes (21) goes to block a South Carolina hit during a home match from Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. Auburn dropped its match against the South Carolina Gamecocks 3-0 from Auburn Arena on Wednesday. The home Tigers started out the first set going up 11-5, but...
#1 South Carolina routed South Dakota 71-42 but lost freshman Raven Johnson to an apparent knee injury. Against NC State, South Carolina struggled to get the ball inside and it was clear that was a point of emphasis against South Dakota. South Carolina’s first five possessions all ended with a shot at the rim. Of South Carolina’s 17 first quarter points, 12 came in the paint while the other five were free throws off fouls drawn in the paint. Pounding the ball inside early clearly paid off.
York Technical College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, will cover tuition and fees for students starting next semester by using federal COVID-19 relief funding. South Carolina is providing $17 million in relief funding to the state’s 16 technical colleges for residents to attend at no cost. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program last week. He’s asking the General Assembly to allocate $124 million more in federal funding to keep the program going through June 2024.
North Central senior volleyball player Alayna Johnson signed her letter of intent this past Wednesday afternoon to play college volleyball at the University of South Carolina. Johnson who is the leader of the Lady Knights volleyball team that fell to St. Joseph’s in the class 2A State Championship game said she is looking forward to challenge and is planning on majoring in Sports Medicine.
Each Sunday, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position grade card for Missouri from Saturday's game. Here are the marks from the Tigers’ 31-28 win over South Carolina. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!. Quarterback: Connor Bazelak made one very nice play in his return from injury,...
Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, they did it! Mizzou beat South Carolina to get within one game of becoming bowl eligible. The defense looked fantastic as the offense continued to be a one-man show. 00:00 -...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Badie rushed 34 times for 209 yards and a touchdown and Missouri held off South Carolina’s fourth-quarter charge to defeat the Gamecocks 31-28 on Saturday. The Tigers built a 17-point lead when Badie scored on a 19-yard run with 12:31 left in the game. That’s when the opportunistic Gamecocks made things interesting by converting two Missouri turnovers into touchdowns and slicing the deficit to three points with 4:32 left. But they never saw the ball again, thanks to Badie, who rushed for 63 yards on the final drive.
From a young age, Dawson Garcia knew he wanted to play basketball, and that early start gave him a chance to gain an abundance of valuable knowledge along the way. “Ever since I can remember, I was into basketball,” Garcia said. “I got really serious about it around the sixth grade because I started growing a lot more and it became something that I was kind of distancing myself from my peers."
This undoubtedly has to be the most complete performance from Missouri this year. Defensively, excellent. Offensively, good enough. 13 QB pressures is wild for a team that less than a month ago couldn’t get anywhere near the opponent’s backfield. The fact that Mizzou’s first fumble of the season came in...
