Elon Musk sells another $931 million of Tesla stock

By Chris Isidore
 7 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk's sales of his company's stock continued Monday. His latest filing promises more are coming. Musk sold another $931 million worth of stock on Monday, bringing his total sales of stock during the last six trading days to $7.8 billion. He has sold...

Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders: 'I keep forgetting that you're still alive'.
