A rise in potentially lethal gases following increased volcanic activity on the island of Vulcano, north of Sicily, has forced its mayor to evacuate hundreds and ban tourists from visiting.According to reports, around 300 people have been told they cannot stay in their homes overnight. Residents have instead been ordered to seek out alternative accommodation between 11pm and 6am amid concerns that they could be affected by the high levels of CO2 while asleep.For those needing to stay in hotels, the island’s authority has said it will contribute to costs.Tourists have also been barred from entering the island for a...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO