Margot Robbie Supposedly Pregnant With First Child According To Anonymous Source

Is Margot Robbie expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley? One tabloid’s cover story claims the couple is nearly ready to announce the news. Here’s what we know about Robbie’s family plans.

The latest edition of Who reports Margot Robbie is ready to become a mom. Paparazzi spotted Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, visiting some high-end baby boutiques before settling on a teddy bear and a tiny onesie.

“They seemed happy about something,” an onlooker dished to the tabloid. Witnesses also noticed that the couple was extra-affectionate during their outing. Ackerley showered his wife with kisses and even picked up a couple of bouquets of flowers.

“Margot has wanted to be a mum ever since she and Tom tied the knot,” an insider confides. “And she’s always said that when she does get pregnant she’ll keep the news to herself and her closest family members.”

But they’re beyond ecstatic for this new stage in their lives. “They’re both very excited but they’re also fiercely private, so they’ll make the announcement once they feel ready,” another source concludes.

While it’s only natural to have pregnancy suspicions when you see a couple shopping for baby clothes, that’s all they are: suspicions. The couple certainly hasn’t indicated that they’re expecting, and this report is sheer speculation. And given what little evidence we have, we’re not sure they were shopping for themselves. Let us explain.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the couple was spotted drinking alcohol. That wouldn’t be a good look if Robbie had a baby on board. Furthermore, Robbie is set to start filming the highly anticipated Barbie film in 2022 — so we doubt she’s planning to play the famously-slim doll while sporting a baby bump.

It’s totally possible their trip to the baby boutiques was to purchase a gift for someone else. Ackerley even bought two bouquets of flowers, an extremely common item to bring to, say, a baby shower? Truthfully, we don’t know what the couple has planned.

But there’s certainly more evidence to suggest Robbie isn’t pregnant than there is to support this tabloid’s story. And as Robbie has expressed in the past, her decision on whether or not to have a baby is none of the tabloids’ business.

If she is pregnant, she’ll announce that news in her own time. The tabloid slander against Margot Robbie has been brutal in the past. Earlier this year, New Idea accused Robbie of hiding her first pregnancy.

Then Woman’s Day claimed Robbie and Ackerley were struggling with a “rift” in their marriage. And more recently, In Touch accused Robbie of being unfaithful to her husband. Obviously, none of these magazines has any insight into Robbie’s personal life.