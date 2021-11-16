ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

What's Driving Investor Interest In Crypto Startups Despite Regulatory Swings

By S Shanthi
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Indian government is expected to table a comprehensive bill on cryptocurrency in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. According to news reports, in a meeting conducted by a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance with cryptocurrency experts and industry associations, there...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Institutional Investors Increase Crypto Exposure despite Correction

Large institutional investors poured millions into crypto investment products last week even after the recent $500 billion market correction. Crypto market sentiment remained positive over the past seven days despite a dip in the value of digital assets. The weekly digital asset inflows report published by CoinShares highlights $154 million...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Government Of India#Retail Investors#Entrepreneur Media#Indian#Parliament#Bacc#Cryptocurrencies
bitcoin.com

Central Bank's Targeting of P2P Crypto Transactions Forces Startup to Quit Nigeria

The Nigerian startup behind the social payment app for cryptocurrency and fiat, Kurepay, says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s current crackdown on crypto entities has forced it to suspend operations in Nigeria. ‘Horrible’ Year for Crypto Adoption. According to a report by the Cryptoassetbuyer, this suspension of operations is...
ECONOMY
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Indian businesses ride crypto-wave despite uncertain regulatory framework

While the Indian administration is making an attempt to onboard policymakers for a progressive crypto law, recent reports also suggest otherwise. With watchdogs like the central bank maintaining a cautious stance on the sector, India might allow only pre-approved tokens to trade. Recently, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), a political organization...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Crypto Investor News for 11/18

“We Can DAO It” (Decrypt): A deep-dive article on the rising trend of DAOs banding together to invest in companies. (Think of these as blockchain-based investor collectives.) Investor takeaway: While we’re skeptical of DAOs (a centralized team is still needed to do the actual work), this model is worth watching....
MARKETS
moneyandmarkets.com

Conservative Crypto: A Dividend Investor’s Guide to 2021’s Top Asset

We’re going in a different direction for this week’s Investing With Charles. You know me as the retirement guy, the dividend guy, the conservative, stodgy investor guy. Well, today we’re going to talk about crypto. Why cryptocurrencies, and why now?. It’s where the action is. Fortunes are being made. We...
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

Crypto investors want to buy the Constitution

An extremely rare copy of the US Constitution will go up for auction at Sotheby’s at 6:30pm ET tonight. And in a move that would make Ben Gates drool, a group of crypto investors is rallying together to buy it. How we got here: Seven days ago, crypto enthusiasts formed...
MARKETS
theface.com

What’s the difference between a coin and token in crypto?

So you’re familiar with the idea of a cryptocurrency, perhaps even a blockchain. But have you ever wondered why some of these assets are called coins and others are tokens? They might well seem the same on the surface but, as the distinction suggests, they’re not. Bitcoin and Ether are coins, Tether and Shiba Inu are tokens.
CURRENCIES
WRAL News

Q&A: Binance CEO on bubbles, meme coins and crypto's swings

He also doesn't want to say if the exuberance for meme coins like Dogecoin is an indication of a dangerous bubble. But Changpeng Zhao, who goes by “CZ,” does say that it shows the power of decentralization, which has underpinned the huge growth for crypto. Led by Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla's Dizzying Swings Give Institutional Investors a Headache

(Bloomberg) -- Big investors love many things about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc. Volatility isn’t one of them. Despite a trillion dollar valuation, pole position in the electric-vehicle business and entry to the S&P 500 , the world’s sixth-largest listed company is subject to greater swings than any other U.S. megacap technology stock, with 21 daily moves of at least 5% to the upside or downside this year.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

What’s MetaZilla Crypto, and Is It Legit?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu recently hit record highs, making investors rich. Prospective investors are now eager to find the next crypto to explode, but as the adoption of crypto investments grows, scams are becoming more common. Investors need to be careful where they invest their money, especially when it comes to new projects. MetaZilla is among the latest crypto projects to grab the attention of investors with its metaverse aspirations. Is MetaZilla legit?
MARKETS
Fortune

Robinhood promised to take crypto investors to the moon, and there’s no turning back now

Since going public in July, Robinhood has faced criticism from some quarters for depending too heavily on cryptocurrency trading in its business. The revelation, in the company's pre-IPO regulatory filings, that crypto accounted for 17% of its revenues in the first quarter of this year—and that Dogecoin alone represented 34% of that crypto turnover—raised plenty of eyebrows among regulators and prospective investors alike at the time.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy