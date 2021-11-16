ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David Ginola: Who is the I’m a Celebrity contestant?

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

David Ginola is one of the contestants to compete on the latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Ginola, 54, is a French former footballer and football pundit who played for a number of Premier League teams in the late 1990s, including Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Before moving to England, Ginola played for Paris Saint-Germain, winning the French league, the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France twice.

With Tottenham Hotspur, he won the League Cup in 1999. Ginola retired from playing in 2002.

Since leaving football, he has worked as a pundit for BBC and BT Sport, and attempted unsuccessfully to run for president of Fifa.

The star has been announced as part of the 2021 I’m a Celebrity line-up alongside TV host Richard Madeley, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Speaking about his decision to go onthe show, Ginola said: “I know the Geordies! I’ve met Ant and Dec before and I know they are big massive fans of Newcastle United. When you play for the club (like I did), all of the fans are amazing and very faithful. Newcastle is very lucky to have fans like them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igDvr_0cy74yYU00

“It is starting to sink in now that I am doing I’m A Celebrity . When I got offered the chance to do the programme, I thought, ‘why not?’ It’s going to be a great experience and it’s the chance to spend three weeks in the Castle doing things you have never done in your life.”

Asked what his role in the camp might be, Ginola said that he would be the group’s chef.

“Because we have been in lockdown many times over the past two years, being locked in a Castle for I’m A Celebrity won’t be an issue for me,” he added.

I’m a Celebrity will return to ITV on 21 November. Find out more about the contestants here .

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

