German agency suspends approval process for Russia pipeline

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s network regulator said Tuesday that it has suspended its procedure to certify the operator of a new pipeline that would bring Russian gas to the country under the Baltic Sea because of an issue with the company’s status under German law. Construction of the Nord...

