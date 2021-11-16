ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Naughty Boy: Who is the I’m a Celebrity contestant?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfDtS_0cy746Pr00

Naughty Boy is finally getting his time in I’m a Celebrity spotlight having pulled out of last year’s series.

The music star has been announced as part of the 2021 line-up alongside Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Naughty Boy – real name Shahid Khan – is a hit DJ and record producer who has worked with artists including Tinie Tempah, Jennifer Hudson and Emeli Sandé.

The rapper released his debut album, titled Hotel Cabana , in 2013, which featured collaborations with Gabrielle and Ed Sheeran.

His song, “La La La”, won Best Song and best Video at the MOBO Awards.

Speaking about joining the ITV series, Naughty Boy said: “I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

He added: “I don’t know what people in the music industry will think about me being in the Castle but having a break from everything is something I think everyone should have and do once a year.

“I love my friends and family, but I think it is good to have a break and time out.”

Speaking about his mum, whom he lives with, the music star said: “[She] has been very well, and it is going to be difficult for me being away. But that said, I think the break will be good for both of us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHoNR_0cy746Pr00

Naughty Boy was forced to pull out of last year’s series due to a family emergency. He was replaced by Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who ended up finishing in second place behind Giovanna Fletcher.

The hit ITV reality show relocated from the Australian jungle to Wales for its most recent series as a result of the pandemic , and will do so again for the 2021 edition.

I’m a Celebrity will return to ITV on 21 November. Find out more about the contestants here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I'm a Celebrity cast 2021: Who are the 10 stars entering the castle?

The full line-up for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been announced by ITV. There are 10 names heading into the castle, with pop star Frankie Bridge and Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley leading the charge. Athletes Kadeena Cox and Matty Lee will be joining them,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 cast: Full line-up of contestants announced, from Frankie Bridge to GMB’s Richard Madeley

The line-up for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021 has finally been announced by ITV.Stars participating on this year’s series have arrived in Wales ahead of the launch episode, which will be broadcast this Sunday (21 November).Leading the charge of celebrities are Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley, who is already taunting viewers about potential Bushtucker Trials.Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips are also joining the series.At 78, Philips will be the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 launch date announced by ITV

The launch date for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been announced.ITV previously held back from announcing the details of the latest series, but the online schedules have revealed exactly when the first episode will arrive.I’m a Celebrity 2021 will begin this Sunday (21 November), with a bumper episode airing from 9pm to 10.40pm.The latest set of celebrities participating in the series have been announced.They include Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley, who is already taunting viewers about...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Who is Snoochie Shy? I’m a Celebrity star in profile

Snoochie Shy is one of the 10 stars to be joining this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!The 29-year-old – who is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ – will join fellow contestants Richard Madeley and Danny Miller in Gwrych Castle this week.Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – began her 1Xtra late night slot in 2019. She will follow in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series.Speaking about her concerns on entering the series, she said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naughty Boy
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Emeli Sandé
Person
Tinie Tempah
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Giovanna Fletcher
Person
Shahid Khan
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Who is Richard Madeley?

Richard Madeley has finally joined I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after years of being rumoured to appear.The broadcaster, 65, was named as part of the initial line-up of the 2021 series, which kicks off on Sunday (21 November).Madeley is best known for being one-half of presenting duo Richard and Judy alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, whom he’s been married to for 35 years. They have two children.They hosted several shows together, including This Morning and Channel 4 chat show Richard & Judy.Madeley branched off on his own to become a stand-in presenter for shows including The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Who are the previous winners and where are they now?

As the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! looms closer, you might be wondering what became of previous winners.Stars participating on this year’s series have arrived in Wales ahead of the launch episode, which will be broadcast this Sunday (21 November).Among this year’s crop of celebrity contestants is Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley, who is already taunting viewers about the potential Bushtucker Trials.Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

I'm A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge's surgery rumours explored

Frankie Bridge is trading up mum life with her two boys for three weeks in a Welsh castle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. The show is back for its 21st season and brings with it the likes of Snoochie Shy, Matty Lee, Arlene Phillips and many more famous faces!. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Music Industry#Mobo Awards#Itv#Castle#Radio 1#Australian
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity odds: Latest predictions on who will win 2021 series

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens this weekend, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.Among those heading to the castle are Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips, while Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson are reported to be joining a couple of days in as wildcard contestants.You can see the full list of contestants here.Ahead...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021: What time is it on tonight?

The 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is well underway.You can catch up on the latest antics in Wales in the next episode, which will air on ITV on Tuesday 23 November from 9.15 until 10.35pm.Celebrities participating in the latest series include Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley.Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips are also on the series.Ant and Dec have returned to present I’m a Celebrity, which will run...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 viewers complain about ‘forced’ background laughter to Ant and Dec’s jokes

I’m a Celebrity viewers are highlighting something they find frustrating about the series.The ITV reality show has returned for a brand new series, with the third episode being broadcast on Tuesday (23 November).However, many viewers have already had enough of the background laughter they can hearing in response to the jokes made by hosts Ant and Dec.“I like how the I’m a celebrity crew ‘laugh’ at the crappy scripted Ant and Dec jokes, given that they have already heard them in rehearsals,” one particularly sniffy viewer wrote on Twitter moments into the latest episode.Another added: “One of the I’m...
TV SHOWS
Grazia

The Weird Rules You Didn't Know About I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity is officially back. One of the UK's favourite reality shows/competitions is here to get us through that flat period just before the festive season truly kicks off. This year, the line-up is just as wild as usual, with Richard Madeley (sorry, we meant Alan Partridge), Snoochie Shy Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy and Frankie Bridge putting on the famous red uniform.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy