‘This isn’t a witch hunt’: Hundreds sign petition to remove Pike Township superintendent as remote learning continues due to staff absences

INDIANAPOLIS — Some students at MSD of Pike Township will have a remote learning day Wednesday due to staff absences, according to social media posts from the district and the district’s superintendent.

A Facebook post from the district said “Pike High School, Freshman campus and Pike Preparatory Academy will have a remote learning day due to staff absences.”

Elementary and middle school classes will be in person. Buses may be running late for them today.

Wednesday is the second consecutive day some students will undergo remote learning. On Tuesday, MSD of Pike Township held a remote learning day for ALL students due to a bus service shortage.

The schedule changes follow a closure last week due to multiple staff absences. It came as the Pike Township Schools administration and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association, or PCTA, have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.

A petition currently circulating online is calling for the immediate removal of MSD superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter. You can see it below.

Courtesy of Change.org

MSD of Pike Township parent Jennifer Rubenstein says she, along with several others parents, are simply fed up with what is happening in the district.

Being part of this school system for more than seven years, she says she’s watched problems build up within the last 18 months.

The petition claims the superintendent is a hindrance for successfully negotiating fair pay for teachers and bus drivers, as well as failed Indiana’s parents bill of rights.



Rubenstein says it’s not about targeting anyone, but more so holding the leader of the district accountable.

“This isn’t a witch hunt for Dr. Flora by any means. She very well could come across this as someone who is completely innocent and not neglectful. However, the perception right now is she is being neglectful by her silence and by her lack of acknowledgement,” said Rubenstein.

We have reached out to district officials for comment on the petition but have yet to hear back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.