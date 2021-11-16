ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Bankers and Traders Are in Line for the Biggest Bonus Increases Since 2009

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street is set to see the biggest bonus increases since the Great Recession after a busy and profitable 2021, according to a report from pay consultancy Johnson Associates. Overall bonuses for investment banking underwriters are forecast to jump 30% to 35% from the year prior, while investment banking...

