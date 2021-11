Ever feel like your boss just doesn't understand you? That's because they don't—and that's especially true when it comes to flexible working. Future Forum, a research group backed by Slack, runs its quarterly “Pulse” survey of 10,000 knowledge workers alongside focus groups with their bosses across six countries, including the US and UK. For the latest iteration, the Pulse study focused on the lockdown-imposed home-working experiment and the slow return to the office—and it'll come as no surprise to find out that management are rather more keen to see staff at their desks than leave them working from home.

