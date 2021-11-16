ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Recent IPO Stocks to Watch Right Now

By Rachel Warren, Brian Withers, and Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQgcJ_0cy73F1g00

Buying newly public companies can be risky, but the potential reward of buying into a fantastic business in its early stages of growth is understandably a huge draw for investors. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 27, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Brian Withers, and Trevor Jennewine discuss three recent entrants to the market that investors should pay attention to in the months and years ahead.

Rachel Warren: We are going to move into our fourth question of the hour. The popular trading app Robinhood just reported its third-quarter earnings on October 26th and investors were less than pleased. Its revenue missed analysts' expectations.

The company reported revenue of $365 million versus the $432 million that analysts were projecting, and the company cited a decline in crypto trading as a key factor behind the slowdown of its top and bottom-line growth. Earlier today when I checked, shares of Robinhood were down about 10%.

Now, it's not uncommon for shares of a newly public company to pop and then dip in the months after. My question is: is there a company that recently IPO'd that you think is worth taking a second look at today?

Brian Withers: Yeah. I'll jump in. I've been watching AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) throughout this year. It came public, I want to say the end of last year, early this year, and I first pitched it on the small-cap show back in February. And at that point, it had zero revenue and they had a market cap of about $3 billion, and then in June, I pitched it again. We changed the small-cap show to the 10X show.

The market cap was $1.7 billion. Well, it just started getting some revenue at that point. It looked a little more attractive to me. But they had a tough first harvest and the stock has come way down and I think the market cap now is $514 million. Sorry for folks who've bought that stock and ridden this one way down.

I'm still intrigued by the company and if they are able to do what they proposed to do, is not just create a number of farms that capture the rainwater, and are very efficient, and are grown locally, shipped locally, all of that good stuff.

They want to create a farming ecosystem, a technology farming ecosystem that other companies can use. This could be a really big, big idea. Right now, I don't know if it's at maximum or if it's at its low point, it could certainly go down from here if they have continued challenges. But AppHarvest, APPH is the ticker, is still an interesting one for me.

Trevor Jennewine: I really like that. I'm intrigued. I'm going to have to look into that. I'm going to go with company Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), ticker is RSKD. Riskified is a fintech company that went public back in July. Just to give a little bit of background, it works in the e-commerce industry.

E-commerce will continue to gain traction in the years ahead. It's been a major growth driver in past years and it's been a great thing for businesses and consumers alike. At the same time, as online sales have become more common, so has fraud. Riskified's platform addresses that.

The problem that it specifically solves is that a lot of companies still lean on in-house solutions to identify fraudulent transactions, and those solutions tend to be expensive, hard to maintain, and they tend to be inaccurate a surprising amount of the time.

To give you some context there, Juniper Research believes that e-commerce fraud will total $25 billion by 2024, which means that a lot of the illegitimate transactions are being approved and when that happens, if you go online or you see a charge show up on your credit card that you didn't make, you call your bank and say, "Hey, I didn't buy this," the bank reverses the charge and that money gets pulled back out of the merchant's account.

The person who gets hit the hardest is the merchant. On top of that, there's also the other side of that equation where valid transactions are actually being declined. False declines will actually total $443 billion this year. That means those systems are incorrectly declining transactions that were valid.

Riskified uses artificial intelligence to automate the approval and denial process, its platform is 99.8% accurate. Basically, it collects hundreds of data points per transaction, and then it correlates those data points with the over one billion transactions that have already been processed on its platform, and that allows it to quantify or predict the risk of fraud.

One of the things I really like about the company is that they guarantee a minimum acceptance rate for their clients, and that acceptance rate varies depending on the industry in which their clients operate. It's going to be a lower minimum acceptance for higher-risk industries and vice versa. They also assume liability for all fraudulent transactions. So if they let a fraudulent transaction pass them, they're going to take responsibility for it.

That really creates a lot of value. To put that in context, looking at the top 10 merchants on its platform, they've seen revenue rise by 8% per year and fraud-related operating expenses fall by 39% per year. But some companies have seen revenue go up higher than 20% and some have seen fraud-related operating expenses fall by more than 60%.

It's creating a lot of value. It's still a very small company. Growth in the most recent quarter, gross merchandise value on its platform, which is $22 billion. So to put that in context, there is trillions of dollars being spent on e-commerce every year. But the GMV, gross merchandise, was $22 billion, that was up 57% over the previous year. Revenue was $56 million, and it was up 47%.

One of the thing I really like is that through the first six months of 2021, they had a positive $5.3 million in cash from operations. So not profitable on a GAAP basis, but positive cash from operations. This company reminds me of Upstart and I think it has a lot of potential here.

Rachel Warren: I like both of those. I had not heard of either of those companies and now I feel like I really want to read up about both of them and it's interesting with Riskified to seeing how much value AI can have in that particular area.

Well, one company I thought of that recently went public and that is ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). It's a unique play in the e-commerce space, which is a space that I write about pretty frequently.

ThredUp is basically an online consignment store. You can buy and sell used clothes on the platform. The stock went public earlier this year in March and shares with the company are only trading up about 7% since that time. It really hasn't been a high performer by any means.

But I do think it is an interesting company to watch if you're looking at e-commerce and you want to look at maybe an early growth player and also a company that carves this unique area out for itself within the broader e-commerce space.

ThredUp actually conducted a study not long ago and found that the secondhand clothing market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching total sales of $77 billion.

There is a really vast market opportunity there for ThredUp and the company grew its revenue 27% year-over-year in the most recent quarter, and gross profits were up 34% year-over-year. Again, not a company that's delivered very strong or robust gains, but it's definitely one I think that it's worth watching.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Axcelis Technologies is set to grow earnings per share by 436% since 2019. Confluent's addressable market is set to double to $90 billion by 2024. Cloudflare is the leader in edge development, recently outranking both Microsoft and Alphabet's Google. Investing in technology stocks involves making educated assumptions about the future....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is the Bull Market in High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Over?

The Nasdaq kept underperforming other markets on Tuesday. Some fear that the long bull market for high-growth Nasdaq stocks is over, given recent declines. However, volatility is something investors have to expect for these stocks, and selling prematurely could be the worst move you could make. Stock markets have turned...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Tesla, and 1 Reason to Sell

The auto industry is electrifying, and Tesla is the brand leader in this emerging space. Tesla has a broader portfolio of clean energy products with which to expand its reach. Investors have gotten a bit fanatical about the stock, creating a risk that's too big to ignore. The auto industry...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Be Grateful For

Lululemon is a hot brand in a massive global industry. Nike's consistent growth is impressive. Netflix is the streaming pioneer with plenty of growth potential ahead. The stock market can be a great way for individuals to build long-term wealth. Still, the stock market consists of many stocks, and some perform better than others due to a multitude of factors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#On E#Public Company#Backstage Pass#Apph
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

Even stocks that have already seen strong gains can offer massive upside to investors. Silvergate Capital has provided cryptocurrency customers with banking services for almost a decade. The bank has built multiple products to help cryptocurrency customers move money and post Bitcoin as collateral to obtain loans. When looking for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's 1 Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Right Now

Tenable's highest-paying customer base is growing at an average rate of 51% annually. The company's Nessus platform is No. 1 in coverage and accuracy when it comes to identifying and neutralizing threats. Global spending on cybersecurity is expected to total $1.75 trillion between 2021 and 2025. It's no surprise --...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Popped Again Tuesday

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) inched higher Tuesday morning, rising 2.2% through 9:50 a.m. ET after the company announced that it has completed its acquisition of new subsidiary Applied Cryo Technologies. So what. Plug announced it was buying Applied Cryo a little over a month ago. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: ChargePoint or Every Other EV Charging Stock?

Rivian and Lucid have cast the spotlight on the EV industry. ChargePoint is a catch-all way to invest in growth. It's a bit too early to know what direction the EV charging industry will ultimately take, and companies are using different approaches. The Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) initial public offering (IPO)...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Lucid's first car has been a hit with both customers and industry experts. Nio has patiently built its brand, and now it is expanding its market opportunities. There is plenty of competition already, and more coming, so investors need to understand the risks. Between the legacy automakers pivoting their businesses...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Best Buy Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) fell 12.3% on Tuesday after the consumer electronics company issued a tepid sales forecast for the all-important holiday shopping season. Best Buy's revenue rose less than 1% year over year to $11.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter. The retailer's domestic comparable store sales increased 2%, as it lapped the 22.6% comp growth Best Buy experienced during the prior-year period.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Urban Outfitters Stock Tanked 14.5% at the Open Today

Although the top line looked good, there were subtle underlying problems with Urban Outfitters' third-quarter results. Shares of basics retailer Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) fell sharply at the open of trading on Nov. 23, dropping as much as 14.5% in the first few minutes of trading. The relevant news here, however, was seemingly positive, as the company reported record sales and profits when it announced earnings after the close on Nov. 22.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Amazon Stock: Still a Buy?

Amazon is benefiting from operating leverage, leading to rapid earnings growth. Earnings are expected to grow faster than profits over the next five years. Amazon is seeing broad-based growth across all of its major business segments. Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been rising nicely in recent weeks. Since the beginning...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is This Powerhouse Medical Devices Stock a Buy?

The company held up well considering the impact of the Delta variant on elective procedures in Q3. Stryker is a solvent business, which means it can weather almost any unfavorable situation. Despite a strong growth profile, it is priced below the average medical device industry stock. What's one of the...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Are These Basic Materials Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 E-Commerce Stock I Can't Buy Enough Of

Sea Limited’s past growth has been astonishing, and the opportunities ahead leave room for sustained share price appreciation. The company blew past revenue estimates and surprised investors with new growth opportunities for SeaMoney. Sea’s potential is immense, and I have a hard time finding a better place to invest today.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons Pfizer Is Now the Ultimate COVID-19 Growth Stock

Pfizer will be raking in billions from its coronavirus medicines for at least the next few years. No single competitor is as well positioned in the COVID market as Pfizer is. Ongoing research and development work will likely secure Pfizer's market share. Unless you've been living under several rocks, it...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy