Royal Caribbean’s newest ship - Odyssey of the Seas - began sailing this past summer and recently held its naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The twenty-fifth ship in operation for Royal Caribbean and part of the Quantum Ultra Class, Odyssey of the Seas boasts an array of family-fun activities and entertainment. With so much to do onboard though, you might not even want to get off the ship while at port.

6 DAYS AGO