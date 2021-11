Sorhaya was working part-time in a boutique in Canada in 2011 when a customer caught her attention and the two began chatting. Though Duc left without getting her number, he returned to the store several times over the next few days, trying to reconnect, but missing her each time. "He eventually came back to the store to ask me out, I said yes, and we went on a date," says Sorhaya. Duc moved from Belgium to Canada six months later, and the two became a couple.

