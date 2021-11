Switzerland-based fintech Amnis has received a payment institution license from the Principality of Liechtenstein. Amnis, which aims to simplify international payment transactions for SMEs, is expanding to Europe as a payment institution. With the new license, the company’s expansion focus will be on Central and Eastern Europe, and Amnis intends to start business activities in Germany, Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic and Poland before the end of 2022. The fintech simplifies international payments and currency transactions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offers suppliers within its own PEER network to pay across borders and in real time.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO