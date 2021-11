After fleeing Afghanistan – first to Qatar, then to Indiana, and finally, to Philadelphia – Ghulam Sakhi Danish said the first thing he bought was a pair of running shoes. “Coming from Afghanistan, most of us barely came with shoes or clothes,” he said of the rushed evacuation. The new sneakers are a return to an old pleasure, and one step towards establishing a new life in the United States. On Sunday, he will run an 8k race as a part of the Philadelphia Marathon.

