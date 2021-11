YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Youngstown and Fountain Community came together for a fun-filled day during a one-second annual outreach event. This community event was held at Waller Elementary School to not only serve the community’s children but the families as well. Waller Principal Gina Mcnally said this event brings the community together so they can access resources that they typically can’t access during the week because they’re so far away from town. Assistant Administrator JoBeth Davis said they understand it takes a village to raise a child and they wanted to bring the village to the community.

