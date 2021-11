Google Fi, launched back in 2015, is an MVNO telecom service by Google, providing calls, SMS, and data services through networks operated by T-Mobile and US Cellular in the USA. It has a few headline features that separate it from the rest of the crowd, but it’s more or less just another mobile network. However, one unique feature that Google is now rolling out is end-to-end encryption for phone calls to other Fi users. End-to-end encryption ensures that conversations stay encrypted from when they leave your smartphone, to when they arrive at the other end. There is no server-side decryption, meaning that data can’t be collected in the middle from the servers that pass your messages along.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO