Tennessee State

Tennessee Feds: Probe results in multiple drug and firearm convictions including contributing to an overdose death

Following a four-day jury trial in federal court, a Sevierville man was convicted of multiple drug charges involving the distribution and possession of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl as well as illegally possessing a firearm.

Stacey Edward Williams, Jr., 42, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl; multiple counts of possession and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl; distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in death; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that investigators with the Sevier County Street Crimes Unit used confidential informants on January, February, and November 2018, to purchase heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl from Williams. Evidence further revealed that officers and detectives with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose death of a Kodak, Tennessee, resident on Thanksgiving morning in 2018. The overdose investigation determined that Williams distributed the drugs that caused that death. Finally, the prosecution also presented evidence that in March 2019, agents seized quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, a firearm and ammunition, and over $10,000 in cash from Williams.

Sentencing will be set in 2022. Williams faces a mandatory sentence of 20 years up to life in prison as well as other penalties.

