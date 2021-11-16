8 holiday sides that will steal the show

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
Cornbread is a year-round staple in Texas, but fall is definitely peak season for that most American of carby creations. In the brisk, leaf-rustling days before Thanksgiving when we’re all craving soup, stew, chili and, of course, cornbread dressing, nothing feels like a more comforting companion at the table. That...
When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
It would be easy to argue that fried chicken is the most iconic of all the famous Southern dishes. It’s not an easy dish to master, especially in a restaurant setting where you would be making batch after batch. As a consequence, really good fried chicken is not easy to...
When you think of holiday figures to include in your décor, your mind probably goes to Santa Claus, reindeer, snowmen, gingerbread men, and elves. Chickens? Not so much. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t be festive, and these new holly jolly chicken decorations prove it. Whether you live on...
People sometimes get confused between appetizers and hor d’oeuvres. Which is which? What’s the difference? There’s no officially mandated distinction between the two, but in common parlance, an appetizer is the first course of a meal, usually served sitting at the table. In French, the term “hors d’oeuvre” (purists insist it can’t be pluralized, even […]
For Thanksgiving, the turkey may be the star of the feast, but it’s the supporting players that steal the show. Every year we have the same conversation, “Why don’t we do this more often?” … not about the whole meal, but the sides. Particularly the stuffing. It’s always a favorite and so versatile, it can accompany virtually everything.
T urkey is the star of the show on Thanksgiving, but no holiday meal is complete without a few show-stopping sides on the table. Mashed potatoes and stuffing are among the must-have side dishes on most Thanksgiving tables, along with cranberry sauce, gravy and green bean casserole. But making the...
Create new traditions and make lasting memories by inviting kids into your kitchen this Thanksgiving. A team effort makes preparing the feast less daunting and more fun, and it also exposes young cooks to new foods, tools and techniques. This bright take on butternut squash is an easy recipe with which to start. It is based on a recipe from Yotam Ottolenghi's "Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable Cooking from London's Ottolenghi," one of my favorite cookbooks and a prized score from a library used book sale.
