OK, we'll say it. Art Basel Miami can be a bit pretentious. It sort of goes with the territory when an entire economy the size of a small nation crops up on a little piece of coastline for a few short days, only to vanish as quickly as you can say "I'm on the guest list." We tend to think the best art is art that's free for everyone to enjoy. That's why despite the terrible traffic and general hysteria surrounding Art Basel, the abundance of public artworks it generates each first week in December is one of the many reasons we look forward to Miami Art Week year after year. Here's our guide to the coolest art installations to check out during Art Basel 2021.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO