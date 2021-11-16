ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BREAKING NEWS: Care home COVID-19 deaths fall in first week of November

By Lee Peart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 related deaths fell slightly in care homes in England and Wales in the first week of November. In its latest weekly data update, the ONS reported 79 COVID-19 related...

