Throwback Tuesday

Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man who was arrested and accused of driving an SUV into crowds at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday, was charged Tuesday with five counts of first degree intentional homicide. Brooks is accused of driving a maroon SUV directly through the parade as it proceeded down...
Americans are unlikely to see a significant drop in gas prices immediately after the Biden administration's decision to release 6 million barrels of oil from the nation's reserve. However, several factors are already in play that may drive prices down. The White House announced the release of 50 million barrels...
WASHINGTON — At least 95 percent of federal workers will meet Monday's deadline to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine or to request an exemption, according to a senior administration official. Among the 3.5 million federal employees, 90 percent have had at least one shot as...
A jury on Tuesday found the organizers of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., to be liable for violence, awarding millions of dollars in damages. Rally organizers Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell were all found to be liable under state law, The Washington Post reported.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry “Enrique”...
In her small Wisconsin city, Virginia Sorenson was a local celebrity. The choreographer for the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies — grandmothers who don matching short skirts and wave their pompoms to songs like “We Are Family” at parades — Sorenson was known for her generosity and the pep she put into performances.
CLEVELAND (AP) — CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.
