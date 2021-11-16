ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English cricket rife with racism, my life made "hell" says Rafiq

By Martyn Herman, Rohith Nair
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
Cricket - Yorkshire CCC Press Conference - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, Britain - November 8, 2021 General view outside the stadium before the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary committee of "inhuman" treatment at the cricket club and described the sport in England as riddled with racism.

In more than an hour of testimony, Rafiq, 30, a former England Under-19s captain of Pakistani descent, catalogued a culture of widespread racism at Yorkshire.

He and other players with Asian backgrounds were subjected to racial slurs such as "You lot sit over there" and referred to as "Paki" and "elephant washers", Rafiq said.

"I felt isolated, humiliated at times," he said during emotional testimony to the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) panel.

The scandal has shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals, seen the club's top brass quit, and embroiled former England captain Michael Vaughan and present England skipper Joe Root.

Rafiq, a Muslim offspin bowler who played for Yorkshire from 2008-14 and again from 2016-18, recounted having red wine poured down his throat as a 15-year-old and spoke of Asian players being singled out for mistakes while they were fasting.

Rafiq broke down as he recounted how, the day he had returned to the club in 2018 after his baby son was stillborn, director of cricket Martyn Moxon had "ripped the shreds off me" in a meeting.

"Some of the club officials were inhuman," said Rafiq. "They weren't really bothered about the fact that I was at training one day and I get a phone call to say there's no heartbeat."

He also said the racism he endured at Yorkshire was "without a shadow of doubt" replicated across the country, and said British Asian representation in the professional game had dropped 40% since 2010.

He told the hearing he would not want his son "anywhere near cricket" and that players from other counties had contacted him with similar experiences.

Former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton, who resigned following Yorkshire's failure to discipline anyone in response to a club report into Rafiq's allegations, said the ECB should have carried out the investigation.

"It would have been far better had they done that. This was a whistleblowing claim from 2007 to 2018, against the executive of the club," Hutton told the hearing.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said the first-class game was struggling to wake up to diversity issues.

"If we're not in an emergency, we're approaching one, he said."

TOXIC ATMOSPHERE

Rafiq said there was a toxic atmosphere at Yorkshire under captain Gary Ballance, vice-captain Tim Bresnan, head coach Andrew Gale and Moxon, saying the constant racist abuse let him have suicidal thoughts.

Recalling a night out during a 2017 pre-season tour, Rafiq said: "We were in a place and Gary Ballance walks over and goes: ‘Why are you talking to him? You know he’s a Paki.’ This happened in front of teammates. It happened in front of coaching staff."

Rafiq said Ballance used the name 'Kevin' as a derogatory term to describe any player of colour and that the term was an "open secret within the England dressing room".

In a Nov. 4 statement Ballance, who played 23 tests for England, acknowledged he used racial slurs and said he deeply regretted some of the language he used when he was younger.

Yorkshire said last week that Moxon was off work with a stress-related illness, while Gale had been suspended for an alleged anti-Semitic tweet he sent in 2010.

Reuters has been unable to reach either for comment.

Rafiq said the extent of racism in English professional cricket was an open secret but that players lives were "made hell" if they spoke up.

Some of English cricket's biggest names have been dragged into the controversy.

Rafiq says ex-England captain Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan strongly denies the allegation.

Rafiq said that current England captain Root, a Yorkshire player, was a good man who "has never engaged in racist language". But the fact that Root could not remember hearing racist language spoke volumes about the culture at the club.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

SkySports

Yorkshire racism scandal: Joe Root says Azeem Rafiq case has 'fractured' cricket

A report found former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at Yorkshire but the club said it would not discipline anyone. Yorkshire have been widely criticised, with the England and Wales Cricket Board suspending its right to host international matches and other major games, while several sponsors have ended their association.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Azeem Rafiq’s long battle to expose racism at Yorkshire cricket club

When Azeem Rafiq first went on the record in August last year with his claims that he had been subjected to racist treatment at Yorkshire cricket club, the wider world paid little attention. As a promising young player whose career had ended early, few outside of the sport knew who he was – and the club initially offered no comment, and then launched an independent investigation that took almost a year to report back.
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: What England's cricket racism scandal is all about

Over the past few weeks English cricket has been hit by allegations of racism by a former Yorkshire player. A botched investigation into Azeem Rafiq's claims has now led to the resignation of several top officials at the county club. Who is Azeem Rafiq and what did he claim?. Azeem...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire announce 36 people have contacted whistleblower hotline in first week

Yorkshire have announced that 36 people have contacted its whistleblower hotline in the week since it was launched.The independent reporting service was initiated by club chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed earlier this month and accelerated the previous regime’s sluggish response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism.Mohinderpal Sethi QC has been appointed to lead the process of reviewing all submissions and his team will make direct contact with those who have lodged complaints.“I welcome the opportunity to lead this important independent investigation process. Those who report their complaints to the whistleblowing hotline should feel reassured that these matters...
WORLD
The Independent

5 things we learned after this weekend’s Autumn Internationals

The southern hemisphere giants were sent packing as England Wales and France registered stirring wins. World champions South Africa were humbled at Twickenham but the highlight of Saturday’s action was New Zealand’s comprehensive defeat in Paris.Here the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from the games.Farrell’s place in the midfield puzzle"That is proper Test match rugby and that is why Test match rugby is loved."Hear Eddie's thoughts following today's win over South Africa ⤵— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 20, 2021As Marcus Smith played with a maturity beyond his years, Joe Marchant brought pace and athleticism and Henry...
RUGBY
Reuters

Reuters

