Henrico County, VA

Man injured in overnight shooting at apartment complex near Richmond Raceway

By Tyler Thrasher
 7 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An adult male was shot overnight in Henrico County at an apartment complex near Richmond Raceway.

Police responded to the 100 block of Engleside Drive early on Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect caught and the investigation is still underway, according to Henrico Police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information once it is available.

