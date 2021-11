Samba TV, which tracks programming and advertising viewing via smart TV data, has filed to go public. The San Francisco-based firm announced its plan for an initial public offering in a filing with the SEC. The filing did not specify a number of shares to be offered or a price range for common stock, which would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SMBA.” Total company revenue in the first nine months of 2021 came in at $82.8 million, according to the SEC filing, up 24% from the same period of 2020. For all of 2020, revenue rose...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO