FORECAST: Chilly today, but a breezy warm up is coming

It's a cold feel out there as of 11am! Temperatures are in the 30s and combined with a northwest wind-- it feels like it's in the 20s and low 30s across our state. Bundle up!. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry for this Tuesday. Highs will range from the mid-30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around 40 degrees. However, a north-northwest wind will gust to 20-30 mph, and therefore wind chills will be in the 20s much of the day. Bundle up! For comparison, the normal high is 49 and the last time the Hartford Area had a high temperature below 40 was on April 2nd when the temp only peaked at 35 degrees!

HARTFORD, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO