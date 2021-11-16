ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Chilly today, but a breezy warm up is coming

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday will be...

www.wfsb.com

ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cooler

Sunny, breezy, and much cooler with highs in the 60s. Cold overnight with temps falling into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning. We'll see temps return to the 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Sunny and dry weather will continue through the rest of the holiday weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Great today, windy Wednesday and rainy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving parades are looking iffy this year as a cold front is very likely to bring rainy weather for the holiday. Rain should arrive by late morning and more than 2" could fall by the evening. In the meantime, today looks great. A windy Wednesday will set the stage for Thanksgiving storms.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: A Frigid Feel Through Today Into Tonight..

It's a cold feel out there as of 11am! Temperatures are in the 30s and combined with a northwest wind-- it feels like it's in the 20s and low 30s across our state. Bundle up!. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry for this Tuesday. Highs will range from the mid-30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around 40 degrees. However, a north-northwest wind will gust to 20-30 mph, and therefore wind chills will be in the 20s much of the day. Bundle up! For comparison, the normal high is 49 and the last time the Hartford Area had a high temperature below 40 was on April 2nd when the temp only peaked at 35 degrees!
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Temps in the 30s and 40s today

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday will feature below-average temperatures. Temps should be in the 30s and 40s, but the wind will make it feel even colder. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
thorntonweather.com

Warm temperatures and breezy winds for Thornton’s Tuesday

We will enjoy another mild day today, however, it comes with a healthy dose of wind. That wind and the ongoing dryness will lead to elevated fire danger as well. The day starts off clear but a passing trough is going to increase the cloud cover by mid-morning. Partly cloudy skies will then be above for the balance of the day. Downslope west winds will aid in driving the temperatures up to the mid to upper 60s.
THORNTON, CO
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunny, chilly, and windy today, Warmer by Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday. These locations could see the first freeze of the season. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Sunny,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS42.com

A Gorgeous and chilly Tuesday. We slowly warm up for Thanksgiving with some rain

An area of high pressure will sit over Alabama today. This will make it sunny and chilly. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s. Tonight, will be clear and cold again with some frost. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for everyone from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM Wednesday. Protect plants, pets, and people.
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Weather warms up today

Temperatures will warm up Tuesday to a high near 61, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Warm and breezy south winds today will be followed by south and southwest winds this evening and overnight, the weather service said. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Wednesday, before dropping Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT

